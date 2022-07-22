Eatmarna App: Ministry opens slot for Umrah

Umrah 2022: The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah Saudi Arabia has opened slots for Umrah (Umrah slot booking) on Eatmarna Application.
Pilgrims who wish to perform Umrah can apply using the specially designed Umrah app from Thursday July 21, 2022.
"The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has opened slots for Umrah on the Eatmarna Application, available from 22 Dhul Hijjah 1443 corresponding to July 21, 2022", the Ministry said in a one line message posted on Twitter.
Eatmarna app allows domestic pilgrims to obtain the Umrah permit and enter the two holy mosques in Makkah and Madinah.
The Eatmarna app is available to download for free on both the Google Play Store and the App Store.
Upon downloading the app, ensure that you have an immune status on the Tawakkalna or else the registration will fail and you won’t be able to log in.
The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah earlier began accepting applications for 1444H Umrah visas (Umrah Visa for post Hajj 2022 season) for international pilgrims worldwide to perform Umrah and visit the Prophet’s Mosque, starting Thursday, July 14th, 2022 (15th Dhul Hijjah 1443H).
"Umrah for domestic and international pilgrims will begin starting the 1st of Muharram 1444H, corresponding with July 30th, 2022", the Ministry had earlier said.
"Domestic pilgrims may obtain an umrah permit through the Eatmarna app, which offers several integrated services. In addition, they must obtain health clearance from authorized agencies to ensure the health and safety of the Umrah pilgrims and visitors. These simple procedures will ensure that pilgrims can perform Umrah in safety and ease", the Ministry said.
The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah Saudi Arabia had earlier also published detailed guidelines and protocols for Umrah 2022.
• Ages 5 years and above
• Umrah Visas will be issued from today, First Arrivals from 1st Muharram
• No PCR test or COVID-19 Vaccine required
• For other Vaccines, check with local accredited agencies
• Permits for Rawdah and Umrah from Eatmarna App
• Tourist Visa holders can obtain permits from 19 Dhul Hijjah
“Children below 5 years can accompany parents for Prayers in the Two Holy Mosques but cannot enter the Mataaf for Umrah”, the Ministry said.
In a related development, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has cancelled the licences of 5 Umrah Companies for shortcomings in providing services to Pilgrims and referred them for legal action
