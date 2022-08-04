JEE Main Answer Key July 2022 Out, Last Date to Challenge Aug 5

JEE Main 2022 Answer Key Challenge: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released on the JEE Main official website jeemain.nta.nic.in the Answer Key, Question Paper and Response Sheet (OMR Sheet) of the students who appeared for the Session 2 of the important exams held in July 2022.
The NTA published the Answer Key of JEE Main Session 2 exam conducted in the last month on Wednesday August 03, 2022.
Along with the JEE Main July 2022 Answer Key, the NTA has also released question paper, and candidates response sheet (OMR sheet) for cross verification.
The NTA has asked candidates to challenge amd raise objection, if any, till 05 pm August 05, 2022.
1. Click here to go to the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in.
2. Click on download JEE Main Answer Key and Candidates Response Sheet on top of the home page.
3. Log in using Application ID and password.
4. Click on the appropriate link to download in PDF the Answer Key, Question Paper and OMR Sheet.
5. Take a printout and also keep saved in your smartphone and computer for reference.
Candidates should note that objections raised after 05:00 PM on August 05, 2022 will not be accepted.
The NTA has decided to conduct JEE Main 2022 exam in two sessions this year - first in June and the other in July. In 2021, the exam was held in 04 sessions.
The first session of JEE Main was hled from June 23 to 29, 2022. The 2nd session of JEE Main will be held from July 25 to 30, 2022.
The NTA had announced the result of JEE Main Session 1 on July 11, 2022 - about 10 days after conducting the entrance exam.
Accordingly, students who have appeared for JEE Main July 2022 Session 2 can expect their result by August 11, 2022.
Candidates should note that while declaring the Session 1 result, the NTA did not release the Merit List and Rank of the candidates. The NTA has decided to publish combined Merit List, JEE Main Toppers List and Rank of students along with JEE Main Session 2 result.
