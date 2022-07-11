JEE Main Session 1 Result 2022: Full List of Toppers

JEE Main Session 2 Result 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has finally declared the result of JEE Main Session 1 (June 2022) along with toppers and merit list around midnight today i.e Monday July 11, 2022.
As many as 14 candidates have scored 100 percentile in JEE Main June 2022 session.
Among the JEE Main toppers a maxium of 04 candidates are from Telangana, followed by 03 from Andhra Pradesh and 01 each from Assam, Jharkhand, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Karnataka.
Penikalapati Ravi Kishore (Andhra Pradesh), Sneha Pareek (Assam), Sarthak Maheshwari (Haryana), Kushagra Srivastava (Jharkhand), Mrinal Garg (Punjab), Dheeraj Kurukunds (Telangana), Rupesh Biyani (Telangana), Jasti Yashwanth V V S (Telangana), Aniket Chattopadhyay (Telangana), Sumitra Garg (Uttar Pradesh), Polisetty Karthikeya (Andhra Pradesh), Navya (Rajasthan), Koyyana Suhas (Andhra Pradesh) and Boya Haren Sathvik (Karnataka).
Earlier, leading JEE Main coaching centres declared names and scores of toppers as the official list by NTA got delayed.
"Sneha Pareek has topped the JEE Main June 2022 with a prefect 300 score", Allen reported after NTA released the Joint Engineering Entrance Exam Session 1 result on the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in past midnight Sunday.
"Mrinal Garg topped the JEE Main securing 100 percentile score in the session one", Sri Chaitanya said in a social media post.
The National Testine Agency (NTA) had published the Final Answer Key of JEE Main Session 1 (JEE Main June) 2022 on Wednesday July 06, 2022.
1. Click here to go to the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in.
2. On the home page, click on violet color bar which is marked with "JEE (Main) 2022 June Session NTA Score Paper 1 (BE/BTech)".
3. Enter Application Number, Date of Birth and Security Pin as you see in the box.
4. Click on "Submit: button to check your JEE score and rank.
Candidates should note that the NTA has not released the ranks and cut-off marks today. The JEE Main 2022 ranks of candidates and cut off marks will be published after the result of JEE Mains 2022 Session 2 to be held July 21 onwards is announced.
Following the release of the JEE Main results of both the sessions, cut off and, students rank and marks, IIT Bombay will start registration for JEE Advanced 2022.
The top 2.5 lakh JEE Main 2022 rank holders will be eligible to apply and appear for the JEE Advanced 2022 to be held on August 07 for admission to IITs.
The NTA had on July 02 published the Question Papers, OMR Sheet of candidates and Provisional Answer Keys of JEE Main June.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted JEE Main 2022 Session 1 from June 23 to 29, 2022 for two papers namely Paper 1 – BE, BTech and Paper 2 – BArch and BPlanning.
The NTA will hold JEE Main Session 2 in July, 2022.
The NTA had conducted JEE Main in 2021 in 04 sessions. The result of Session 1 (JEE Main Feb 2021) was declared on March 08, 2021.
As many as six candidates scored 100 percentile in JEE Main 2021. Komma Sharanya, from Telangana, was the topper among the female candidates.
