KEAM Profile Verification 2022: Link Active Till August 10

KEAM Profile Verification 2022: Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Government Kerala has made active a link for Profile Verification, and correction if any, for the students who have appeared for KEAM 2022 Engineering and Pharmacy.
The CEE Kerala in a notification released Wednesday asked students to use the KEAM Profile Verification 2022 link and make correction if any till 5 pm on August 10, 2022.
The KEAM Profile Verification link can also be used by those candidates who have applied and registered for KEAM 2022 Architecture, Medical and Medical & Allied Courses.
"Candidates who have submitted online application to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations for the admission to Kerala Engineering/Pharmacy/Architecture/Medical/Medical allied courses (KEAM-2022) can verify their profile and rectify the defect, if any, from 03.08.2022 to 10.08.2022, 5 PM", the CEE Kerala notification dated August 03, 2022 said.
1. Click here to go to the official website: cee.kerala.gov.in.
2. Click on KEAM 2022-Candidate Portal.
3. Log-in using Application Number and Password.
4. Click on the given link to verify the profile and make correction if any.
The CEE Kerala said candidates can also verify the allowed details of their claim such as personal details, Photo, Signature, Nativity, reservation, NRI status and other benefits in the profile.
"Those candidates, who have any defects in their application can view their defects by clicking the menu item ‘Memo Details’ provided in the Profile page. Candidates can rectify their defects by uploading valid documents/Photo/Signature as applicable before the date mentioned above", it said.
KEAM 2022 Entrance Examination for Engineering and Pharamcy was held on July 04, 2022 at different centres in Kerala and in Mumbai, New Delhi and Dubai.
The CEE Kerala had earlier published on its official website cee.kerala.gov.in the Answer Key of KEAM 2022 - the Entrance Examination conducted for admission in Engineering and Pharmacy courses.
The CEE Kerala has not officially confirmed exact date and time to release the KEAM result of this year's entrance test. However, since the last date of raising KEAM Answer Key was July 13, 2022, the result can now be declared any time.
Candidates should also note that prior to declaring KEAM result, CEE Kerala will publish final answer key based on which result, rank, score and merit list will be prepared.
Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has invited online application from the students who passed 12th exam and now seek admission in Architecture (B. Arch), and Medical and Medical Allied courses (including MBBS and BDS) through KEAM 2022.
The CEE Kerala also said the students who had registered for KEAM Engineering and Pharmacy can add courses and update their application using the link provided on the official website. The last date to do so was July 26, 2022.
