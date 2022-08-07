FYJC 2022 Round 2 Part 2 Form - Direct Link to Fill

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2022 Round 2 Part 2 Form: Directorate of Education (Secondary and Higher Secondary) Maharashtra has started from today i.e. Sunday August 07, 2022 filling of Part 2 form for Round 2 FYJC Class 11 admission in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik and Amravati through its official website 11thadmission.org.in.
Maharashtra Education Department has also released today i.e. Sunday August 07, 2022 the details of Vacant Seats, Vacancy List, after Round 1 in various colleges of the state where Class 11 admission is done in online mode.
FYJC Admission 2022 First Round was completed with the release of allotment list on August 03, and admission confirmation till August 06, 2022.
1. Click here to go to the official website: 11thadmission.org.in.
2. Select region i.e. Mumbai, Nashik, Pune, Nagpur or Amravati
3. Log-in using User ID and Password.
4. Click on "Part 2 Form".
5. Enter all relevant field, pay the fees and click on Submit buttong.
Before filling Part 2 Form, students can check the vacancy list for better understanding of available vacant seats in various colleges to choose from.
The Education Department released the FYJC Admission Round 2 Schedule 2022 on Saturday August 06 according to which Round 2 Allotment result will be published on August 12, 2022.
• Date of release of vacant seats after Round 1: August 07, 2022
• Round 2 Option Form Part-2 CAP Options filling. Part-1 also can be filled. Choice filling for Bifocal Admission. (for already admitted students): August 07, 2022.
• Display of Jr. College Round 2 Allotment List on the portal. [Display of allotted Jr. College for admission in student’s login. Display of allotted students list in concerned college’s login: August 12, 2022
• Allotted Students to confirm their admission in the allotted Jr. College. BiFocal Admissions can also be done: August 12 to 17, 2022.
FYJC Online admission in Mumbai MMR will be done for 1,015 colleges having an intake of 3,71,275 seats. A total of 3,12,325 students have registered for 11th admission.
As many as 14,226 students were given admission under reserved quota before the Round 1 allotment in Mumbai. After first round, a total of 92,751 students - 24,788 Quota + 67,963 CAP, have been given admission in Mumbai. There is a vacany of 2,78,524 seats for Round 2 and consequent rounds in Mumbai MMR.
On the other hand in Pune PMC, FYJC Online admission is being done for 317 colleges having intake of 1,11,430 seats. A total of 1,02,753 students have registered for 11th admission.
As many as 4,359 students were given admission under reserved quota before the Round 1 allotment in Pune. After first round, a total of 31,726 students - 5,905 Quota + 25,821 CAP, have been given admission in Pune. There is a vacany of 79,704 seats for Round 2 and consequent rounds in Pune PMC, Pimpri and Chinhwad.
