JEE Main Session 2 Result 2022: List, Score of 24 Toppers

JEE Main Session 2 Topper List 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the result of JEE Main Session 2 (July 2022) along with toppers and merit list today i.e Monday August 08, 2022.
As many as 24 candidates have scored 100 percentile in JEE Main July 2022 session. A total of 14 students had scored 100 percentile in JEE Main Session 1 held in June 2022.
1. Shrenik Mohan Sakala 2. Navya 3. Sarthak Maheshwari 4.Krishna Sharma 5.Parth Bhardwaj 6.Sneha Pareek 7.Arudeep Kumar 8.Mrinal Garg 9.Penikalapati Ravi Kishore 10.Polisetty Karthikeya 11.Rupesh Biyani 12.Dheeraj Kurukunda 13.Jasti Yashwanth V V S 14.Busa Siva Naga Venkata Aditya 15.Thomas Biju Cheeramvelil 16.Aniket Chattopadhyay 17.Boya Haren Sathvik 18.Menda Hima Vamsi 19.Kushagra Srivastava 20.Koyyana Suhas 21.Kanishk Sharma 22.Mayank Motwani 23.Palli Jalajakshi 24.Saumitra Garg
1. Click here to go to the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in.
2. Click on download JEE Main Result on top of the home page.
3. Log in using Application ID and password.
4. Click on the appropriate link to download in PDF the result, score card and rank
5. Take a printout and also keep saved in your smartphone and computer for reference.
JEE Main Cut off for Common Rank List is 88.4121383, for Gen-PwD the cut-off is 0.0031029, for EWS the cut off is 63.1114141, for OBC-NCL JEE cut off is 67.0090297, for SC candidates the cut off is 43.0820954 whereas is for ST the cut off is 26.7771328.
The JEE Main 2022 exam was conducted at 622 examination centres in 440 Cities.
NTA score and result for Paper 2A (BArch) and Paper 2B (BPlanning) have not been declared yet.
The NTA had announced the result of JEE Main Session 1 on July 11, 2022 - about 10 days after conducting the entrance exam.
After the release of the JEE Main Sesssion 1 and Session 2 result2, cut off and, students rank and marks, IIT Bombay will now start registration for JEE Advanced 2022.
According to JEE Advanced schedule 2022, registration will begin today i.e. Monday August 08, 2022 at 04:00 PM. The last date of registration is August 11, 2022.
