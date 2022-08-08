OFSS Bihar Intermediate Selection List 2022 - Direct Link

OFSS Bihar Intermediate Selection List 2022: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is set to release soon, 2022 OFSS Intermediate Merit List, 1st Selection List, of students who have registered for admission in Class 11 through Online Facilitation System For Students website www.ofssbihar.info.
The release date of OFSS 1st selection list, First Merit List, has not been officially confirmed. The Bihar board sources however said the OFSS list will be released "very soon".
"The Online Facilitation System For Students (OFSS), Bihar portal has issued online 1st Selection List/ First Merit List/ Result for taking admission in Intermediate (11th) class in Bihar all colleges for session 2022-24 in Science, Commerce and Arts stream by Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). Before Apply Online Read The Official Advertisement Carefully", Bihar School Examination Board said in a message posted on its website.
"Intermediate Admission Session 2022-23 First Selection List will be declared soon", Bihar School Examination Board said in a single line message posted on its website", it added.
Once released the Inter or Class 11 selection list will be available for download on the official website ofssbihar.info.
1. Click here to go to the OFSS website: ofssbihar.info.
2. In Important Official Links section click on 1st Merit List.
3. Enter User name and ID if asked.
4. Check your name in the list if it is in PDF.
Biha board BSEB had earlier closed the online application on July 12, 2022. It however re-opened the admission link for the CBSE and ICSE students as their results were delayed.
BSEB had earlier launched the Online Facilitation System For Students (OFSS) website (www.ofssbihar.info) for Class 11 Amission 2022 along with Prospectus, Notification and application steps.
The last date of application was originally fixed as June 30.It was however extended first till July 05 and later till July 12, 2022, then till July 27 and the last time tille July 30, 2022.
