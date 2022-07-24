OFSS Bihar Inter admission 2022 re-opened for CBSE, ICSE students

OFSS Bihar Inter Admission 2022: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has re-opened the link to receive Online Application forms for Class 11 (Intermediate) Admission 2022 through Online Facilitation System For Students (OFSS) website (www.ofssbihar.info) from CBSE and ICSE students whose results were declared last week.
BSEB had earlier closed the online application on July 12, 2022. It however re-opened the admission link for the CBSE and ICSE students whose results were announced last week.
The CBSE Class 10 result 2022 was declared on July 22 whereas the ICSE Class 10 result was announced on July 17.
The CBSE 10th and ICSE students can apply for Intermediate Class 11 admission in Bihar till July 27, 2022, Bihar School Examination Board said in a notification released Saturday July 23.
"The Online Facilitation System For Students (OFSS), Bihar portal has issued online application form for taking admission in Intermediate (11th) class in Bihar all colleges for session 2022-24 in Science, Commerce and Arts stream by Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). Before Apply Online Read The Official Advertisement Carefully", BSEB said.
"The last date of application in July 27, 2022", it added.
1. Click here to go to the OFSS website: ofssbihar.info.
2. In Important Official Links sction of the Home Page, click on "Apply Online".
3. Once the link becomes active complete all the nine steps.
4. Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.
Students should also note that they are required to pay Rs.350/- application fee through online mode using Debit or Credit card.
BSEB had earlier launched the Online Facilitation System For Students (OFSS) website (www.ofssbihar.info) for Class 11 Amission 2021 along with Prospectus, Notification and application steps. The date of releasing Merit List (Selection List) will be announced later.
