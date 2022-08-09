Maharashtra Cabinet Exoansion Live Updates: Girish Mahajan, Suresh Khade, Ravindra Chauhan, Atul Moreshwar Save, Mangal Prabhat Lodha of BJP, and Gulabrao Patil, Dada Bhuse, Sanjay Rathod, Sandipan Bhumare, Uday Samant, Tanaji Sawant, Abdul Sattar, Deepak Kesarkar, Shambhuraj Shivajirao Desai of Shiv Sena rebel group take oath as Ministers.
11:25 am The swearing in ceremony of ministers in Shinde cabinet has begun at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai.
The first to take oath as minister was Ahmednagar strongman Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil followed by Chandrakant Patil, Sudhir Mungantiwar and Vijay Kumar Gavit - all from BJP.
09:30 am MLA from Malegaon Outer and former minister Dada Bhuse and 08 others from Eknath Shinde group of rebel Shiv Sainiks are all set to sworn in as ministers today i.e. Tuesday August 09, 2022 at 11:00 am.
Along with 9 MLAs from Shinde Camp, 9 MLAs from BJP will also take oath as ministers in a ceremony to be organised at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai.
Among the BJP MLAs who are set to become ministers in the Shinde Cabinet are Girish Mahajan from Jalgaon, Maharashtra State BJP President Chandrakant Patil, rebel Congress leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil and Sudhir Mungantiwar.
Ministers from Shinde Camp (Probables)
Dada Bhuse, Gulabrao Patil, Uday Samant, Shambhuraje Desai, Sandipan Bhumare, Bharat Gogawale, Sanjay Shirsat and Bacchu Kadu.
Ministers from BJP (Probables)
Chandrakant Patil, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Sudhir Mungantiwar, Girish Mahajan, Suresh Khade, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Atul Save, Ravindra Chavan and Vijay Gavit.
The portfolios of the ministers will be announced by today evening.
08:30 am Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will carry out a mini-cabinet expansion, 40 days after he ran a 2-man government along with Bharatiya Janata Party's Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, here on Tuesday.
Nationalist Congress Party's Leader of Opposition said that the cabinet expansion will be on a small scale to enable smooth conduct of the upcoming Legislature Session.
"Fadnavis called me to inform and also invited me to attend the oath ceremony. I shall be present there," Pawar told mediapersons.
As per available indications, around a dozen MLAs from both the Shinde Group and BJP are set to join the first fledgling cabinet team to be augmented by the CM.
The move follows pressures from the ruling allies and pinpricks from the Opposition NCP, Congress, Shiv Sena, and others.
