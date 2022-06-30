Shinde Chief Minister, Fadnavis his Deputy - Maharashtra gets new rulers

Mumbai: Capping off a series of startling political events of the past 10 days, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari administered the oath of office to rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Sambhaji Shinde as the 20th Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis as the Deputy CM, here on Thursday evening.
The oath-taking ceremony came a day after former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray resigned his post in the wake of a major rebellion in the Shiv Sena legislators that led to the collapse of the 31-month-old Maha Vikas Aghadi government.
The two-member cabinet will be expanded soon with more MLAs inducted as ministers from the Shinde group of Shiv Sena and the BJP, according to party sources.
After a string of fast-paced developments, the BJP decided to support a minority government headed by Shinde from outside.
Later, following directives of the party top brass like President J.P. Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and even Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Fadnavis - former two-time CM - agreed to join the new regime as the No 2 and Deputy CM.
The announcement of making Shinde as the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra was made by Devendra Fadnavis in a press conference organised inside the Raj Bhavan - again a rare case.
Reports coming from the Raj Bhavan said the BJP leaders who were present in the press conference were shocked and stunned by the sudden development in the Maharashtra politics.
"Everyone thought Fadvnavis ji will sworn in as Maharashtra CM for third time. It is disappointing that this did not happen", a BJP leader said.
Those present in the press conference also said Fadnavis himself was looking embarrassed and disappointed from his body language while addressing the press meet.
Soon later, BJP President JP Nadda came online to announce that the party central leadership to join the government and take oath as Dy CM in Maharashtra.
