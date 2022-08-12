FYJC 2022: Round 2 Allotment in Mumbai, Pune, Other Cities Today

FYJC Admission 2022 Round 2 Allotment: The School Education and Sports Department Maharashtra is set to release on its official website mumbai.11thadmission.org.in today i.e. Friday August 12, 2022 Round 2 Allotment List of Mumbai MMR, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik and Amravati students who are seeking admission in Class 11 First Year Junior College (FYJC).
1. Click here to go to the official website: 11thadmission.org.in.
2. Select your region i.e. Mumbai MMR, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik or Amravati
3. Log-in using ID and Password.
4. Click on the appropriate link to download FYJC Round 2 allocation result.
FYJC Round 2 Allotment List in PDF, Cut off and vacancy list can also be accessed using the tabs shown on the FYJC Admission Website Home Page.
According to the FYJC Admission Schedule 2022, Round 2 Allotment result of Mumbai MMR, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik and Amravati students will be released on the official website today by 10:00 am.
The allocation list for 11th admission round 2 counselling will be available through student's log-in. Students will also be sent SMS.
The Maharashtra Education Department had released the FYJC Round 1 allotment result on August 03, 2022. The last date of admission confirmation was August 06, 2022. Part 2 Form Filling for FYJC Round 2 was started on August 07, 2022.
• Date of release of vacant seats after Round 1: August 07, 2022
• Round 2 Option Form Part-2 CAP Options filling. Part-1 also can be filled. Choice filling for Bifocal Admission. (for already admitted students): August 07, 2022.
• Display of Jr. College Round 2 Allotment List on the portal. [Display of allotted Jr. College for admission in student’s login. Display of allotted students list in concerned college’s login: August 12, 2022
• Allotted Students to confirm their admission in the allotted Jr. College. BiFocal Admissions can also be done: August 12 to 17, 2022.
FYJC Online admission in Mumbai MMR will be done for 1,015 colleges having an intake of 3,71,275 seats. A total of 3,12,325 students have registered for 11th admission.
As many as 14,226 students were given admission under reserved quota before the Round 1 allotment in Mumbai. After first round, a total of 92,751 students - 24,788 Quota + 67,963 CAP, have been given admission in Mumbai. There is a vacany of 2,78,524 seats for Round 2 and consequent rounds in Mumbai MMR.
On the other hand in Pune PMC, FYJC Online admission is being done for 317 colleges having intake of 1,11,430 seats. A total of 1,02,753 students have registered for 11th admission.
As many as 4,359 students were given admission under reserved quota before the Round 1 allotment in Pune. After first round, a total of 31,726 students - 5,905 Quota + 25,821 CAP, have been given admission in Pune. There is a vacany of 79,704 seats for Round 2 and consequent rounds in Pune PMC, Pimpri and Chinhwad.
