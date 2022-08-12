OFSS Inter 1st Selection List 2022 released, Download Intimation Letter now

OFSS Bihar Intermediate 1st Selectiom List 2022: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released OFSS Inter 2022 1st Selection List or Merit List of students who have applied for admission in Class 11 (Intermediate) through Online Facilitation System For Students website www.ofssbihar.info.
1. Click here to go to the OFSS website: ofssbihar.info.
2. Browse down and click on "Download 1st Merit List - Active on 11.08.2022.
3. Enter Mobile Number and Password and then entre the captcha code as you see in the box.
4. Click on Submit button.
1. Click here to go to the OFSS website: ofssbihar.info.
2. Browse down and click on "Download 1st Merit List - Active on 11.08.2022.
3. Enter Mobile Number and Password and then entre the captcha code as you see in the box.
4. Click on Submit button.
Along with Class 11 Intermediate Merit List, BSEB has also allowed students to download OFSS Intimation Letter. The cut off marks have also bee uploaded.
Candidates should note that there is a separate link to apply for Slide Up Process and Re-Open admission online form for Grace Marked Applicant from 11.08.2022 to 18.08.2022.
Last date to confirm admission and reporting date is also August 18, 2022.
The students whose name appeared in the Merit List or Selection List should download the Intimation Letter from the official website and complete the Admission Process.
"Admission process for the students whose name appear in first merit list should be completed from August 11 to 18, 2022", BSEB said.
Biha board BSEB had earlier closed the online application on July 12, 2022. It however re-opened the admission link for the CBSE and ICSE students as their results were delayed.
BSEB had earlier launched the Online Facilitation System For Students (OFSS) website (www.ofssbihar.info) for Class 11 Amission 2022 along with Prospectus, Notification and application steps.
The last date of application was originally fixed as June 30.It was however extended first till July 05 and later till July 12, 2022, then till July 27 and the last time tille July 30, 2022.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.