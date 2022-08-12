Saudi allows Umrah for Tourist Visa holders from US, UK, 47 other countries

Makkah: In a major decision taken to further ease Travel to Makkah, Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has allowed Tourist Visa holders from 49 countries – including from the United States (US), United Kingdom (UK), Australia, France, Singapore, New Zealand etc., to perform Umrah without any other permit documents.
Tourist Visa in Saudi Arabia is granted for 12 months. Tourists carrying Schengen visas can also avail the same privilege.
“Citizens of 49 countries will be able to do so by securing their visas online at Visit Saudi Arabia, or immediately on arrival at airports”, the Ministry said.
India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Indonesia are not in the list of 49 countries enjoying this facility. This despite the fact that a huge number of Muslims from these countries seek Saudi Visa to perform Umrah.
“Those wishing to perform Umrah from nations other than those who currently qualify, should apply for visas at the Kingdom’s embassies in their countries”, the Ministry said.
1. Click here to go to the Saudi Visa Online Website (portal): visitsaudi.com.
2. Click on ‘Apply for eVisa’ on the top right corner of the home page
3. Select Passport Type – Regular, Diplomatic or Special
4. Select Country of Nationality
5. Enter the Captcha code as you see in the box
6. Click on Next and fill the online visa form
Visitors should note that to perform Umrah, they are required to obtain comprehensive health insurance, which includes covering the costs of COVID-19 treatment, accidents resulting in death or disability, and expenses arising from flight delays or cancellations.
Those who have family visit visas are allowed to perform Umrah, by booking through the Eatmarna app.
Umrah for post Hajj season started from 1st Muharram 1444 H. The ministry had earlier released detailed protocols and guidelines for domestic as well as foreign Umrah pilgrims.
