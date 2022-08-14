DTE MAH Direct 2nd yr Diploma 2022 Merit List Today - Direct Link

DTE Maharashtra Direct 2nd Year Post SSC Diploma (DSD) Admission 2022: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell is set to publish on its official website dsd22.dte.maharashtra.gov.in the Provisional Merit List of students seeking admission in Direct Second Year Post SSC Diploma in Engineering /Technology (Polytechnic) today i.e. Sunday August 14, 2022.
1. Click here to go to the official website: dsd22.dte.maharashtra.gov.in.
2. Click on the link marked with "Check Provisional Merit Status" under the Online System section of the home page..
3. Enter your Application ID starting with DSD22 and Date of Birth.
4. lick on Submit button to check your name and position.
1. Click here to go to the official website: dsd22.dte.maharashtra.gov.in.
2. Click on the link marked with "Check Provisional Merit Status" under the Online System section of the home page..
3. Enter your Application ID starting with DSD22 and Date of Birth.
4. lick on Submit button to check your name and position.
Candidates should note that the DTE Maharashtra has not specified any time to release the 2022 Direct Second Year Post SSC (Polytechnic) Diploma in Engineering / Technology Merit List 2022. However, it will release the Direct 2nd year Polytechnic Merit List by today evening.
Candidates should note that the Direct Second Year Polytechnic Merit List (DSD 222 Merit List) released today will be Provisional. Final Merit List after addressing the grievances submitted till August 18, 2022 will be published on the DTE Maharashtra website on August 19, 2022.
Online registration of the students seeking admission in Direct Second Year Post SCC Diploma Courses in Engineering/Technology for the year 2022 was started through the official website dtemaharashtra.gov.in on July 10, 2022.
Last date of online application and document verification was initially fixed as July 08, 2022. It was however extended five times - first time till July 15, second time till July 22, third time till July 29, fourth time till August 05 and fifth time till August 12, 2022.
• Online Registration: June 10 to August 12, 2022.
• Display of the Provisional Merit list for Maharashtra State/All India/J & K Migrant candidates on website: August 14, 2022
• Submission of grievance, if any, for all type of Candidates: August 16 to 18, 2022
• Display of the Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India/ J & K Migrant candidates on website: August 19, 2022
• Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: August 20, 2022
• Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I through candidate’s Login by the Candidate: August 21 to 24, 2022
• Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-I : August 26, 2022.
• Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round-II: September 01, 2022.
• Online Registration: June 10 to August 12, 2022.
• Display of the Provisional Merit list for Maharashtra State/All India/J & K Migrant candidates on website: August 14, 2022
• Submission of grievance, if any, for all type of Candidates: August 16 to 18, 2022
• Display of the Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India/ J & K Migrant candidates on website: August 19, 2022
• Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: August 20, 2022
• Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I through candidate’s Login by the Candidate: August 21 to 24, 2022
• Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-I : August 26, 2022.
• Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round-II: September 01, 2022.
The DTE has released on its official website Information Brochure (Marathi and English) and detailed admission notification dor DTE DSD22 admission process, along with CAP Round dates as mentioned above.
DTE Maharashtra earlier released Provisional Seat Matrix CAP Round ADMISSIONS 2021-22, 2020-21 and 2019-20 along with round wise Cut-off list for previous years for reference of the students.
Direct Second Year Post SSC Diploma admission is conducted in Civil, Mechanical, Information Technology (IT), Computer Engineering group, Electronics and Telecommunications, Electrical Engineering group and other streams.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.