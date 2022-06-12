DTE Maha Direct 2nd Year Post SSC Diploma Admission 2022: Application Starts

DTE Maharashtra Direct 2nd Year Post SSC Diploma Admission 2022-23: Online registration of the students seeking admission in Direct Second Year Post SCC Polytechnic Diploma Courses in Engineering/Technology for the year 2022 has started on the official website dtemaharashtra.gov.in.
1. Click here to go to the official website: dsd22.dte.maharashtra.gov.in.
2. Click on "Candidate New Registration".
3. Read the given instructions carefully and complete the Online Application Form.
4. Upload Qualification Details, Photos, Payment and other details.
5. Take the printout of the completed application form and submit at nearest FC.
Students should note that registration for DTE DSD22 started on June 10, 2022. Last date of online application and document verification is July 08, 2022
DTE Maharashtra has launched a new website for this year's Post HSC Diploma admission. The website looks good, fast and more user friendly as compared to the earlier website.
"Online registration of application and uploading and verification of required documents by the candidate for admission on website by selecting appropriate mode of scrutiny of Application form for Maharashtra State/All India candidates started on June 10, 2022", DTE Maharashtra said in DSD22 Admission Notification.
Online Registration: June 10 to July 08, 2022
Display of the Provisional Merit list for Maharashtra State/All India/J & K Migrant candidates on website: July 11, 2022
Submission of grievance, if any, for all type of Candidates: July 12 to July 14, 2022
Display of the Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India/ J & K Migrant candidates on website: July 15, 2022
DSD22
CAP Round Date: To be announced later
The DTE has released on its official website Information Brochure (Marathi and English) and detailed admission notification dor DTE DSD22 admission process, though it is yet to confirm the CAP Round dates.
DTE Maharashtra has however released Provisional Seat Matrix CAP Round ADMISSIONS 2021-22, 2020-21 and 2019-20 along with round wise Cut-off list for previous years for reference of the students.
Direct Second Year Post SSC Diploma admission are conducted in Civil, Mechanical, Information Technology (IT), Computer Engineering group, Electronics and Telecommunications, Electrical Engineering group and other streams.
