NEET, JEE Main will soon become history

New Delhi: The Narendra Modi government in New Delhi is considering to replace National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET and Joint Entrance Examination (Main) or JEE Main with the newly introduced Common University Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or CUET, multiple media reports said.
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) is the entrance exam held annually for admission in MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BUMS, BHMS and other professional medical courses.
Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) is the entrance exam mandatory for admission in First Year Engineering courses run and managed by different colleges.
JEE Main is also a qualifying exam for JEE Advanced conducted for admission in IITs, NITs and other premium engineering institutions. JEE Main is held twice a year.
On the other hand, Common University Entrance Test (CUET - UG) has been introduced by the University Grants Commission (UGC) this year for admission in undergraduate courses run by various central universities of the country.
Like NEET and JEE Main, CUET UG is also conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), and the syllabus of all the three exams are based on the curriculum of Class 12.
According to the University Grants Commission (UGC), the students succesfully cracking the CUET will be eligible for admission in 90 different universities.
Such students can seek admission to Delhi University, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), Jamia Millia Islamiah, Banaras Hindu University, including 43 central universities across the country.
More than 18 lakh students are appearing for CUET UG being held in 554 cities across India and 10 cities outside the country in its introductory year. The exam is however facing difficulties, leading to postponement and rescheduling.
Despite the challenges, UGC is working on a plan to merge NEET and JEE Main with CUETwith an aim to what it believes 'lessoning the burden and stress on the students because of multiple exams".
Students currently appear for three examinations for four subjects - mathematics, physics, biology and chemistry. However, under the proposed combined plan, applicants could choose their preferred field of study after appearing for just one exam, The Times of India reported quoting University Grants Commission Chairperson Jagadesh Kumar.
"The students who would like to go into engineering, their marks can be used as a ranking list, and similarly for medicine. If they don't get into medicine or engineering, under CUET, they will still have the opportunity to join different programmes using the same marks of either mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology and so on."
The UGC also sees the move as one to ease the logistics of conducting wide-scale examinations for the National Testing Agency.
"In some cases, as you have seen in CUET-UG, students are not given their first preference, so they have to travel a slightly longer distance instead of writing in their own city. If you minimise the number of tests, then there is a possibility that, from a logistics point of view for the NTA, it will become much easier. And also for question papers, we have to do separate sets for JEE, NEET and CUET."
