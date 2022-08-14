Maharashtra Ministers Portfolio 2022: Chandrakant Patil gets Education, Dada Bhuse Ports and Mining

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday allocated portfolios to the 20-member state Cabinet with ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bagging the plum ministries including Ministry of Home and Finance.
Shinde will handle Urban Development, IT, GAD, PWD (Public Projects), Transport and other departments, as per an official announcement.
Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has been given the crucial Home, Finance and Planning, Law and Justice, Water Resources, Energy, Housing and other portfolios.
The all important Higher and Technical Education Ministry will be handled by Chandrakant Patil of the BJP.
The Ministry of Industries has been given to Uday Samant of the Shiv Sena rebel group. Samant was Higher and Technical Education Minister in Uddhav Thackeray cabinet.
The Ministry of Industries (Udyog) was since 2014 handled by Subhash Desai of Shiv Sena who remains with Uddhav Thackeray after Shinde group's rebellion.
Deepak Kesarkar, the spokesperson of Eknath SHinde group, has been allotted the responsibility of School Education.
Four-time MLA from Malegaon Outer Dada Bhuse has been allotted the Ministry of Ports and Mining. Dada Bhuse became Minister of State for Cooperation (Independent Charge) in 2014 for the first time. He was elevated as Cabinet Minister in 2019 in the erstwhile Government of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).
• Eknath SHinde: Chief Minister Shri. Shinde has portfolios in General Administration, Urban Development, Information and Technology, Information and Public Relations, Public Works (General Projects), Transport, Marketing, Social Justice and Special Assistance, Relief and Rehabilitation, Disaster Management, Soil and Water Conservation, Environment and Climate Change.
Apart from that, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has portfolios of Minority and Auqaf as well as not allocated to any other Minister
• Devendre Fadnavis: Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has portfolios of Home, Finance and Planning, Law and Justice, Water Resources and Beneficial Sector Development, Housing, Energy, Royal Courtesy.
• Deepak Kesarkar: School Education and Marathi Language
• Atul Save: Cooperation, Other Backward and Bahujan Welfare
• Shambhuraj Desai: State Excise
• Mangalprabhat Lodha: Tourism, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Women and Child Development
• Bhumre: Employment Guarantee Scheme and Horticulture
• Uday Samanta: Industry (Udyog) Minister
• Prof. Tanaji Sawant: Public Health and Family Welfare
• Ravindra Chavan: Public Works (excluding Public Enterprises), Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection
• Abdul Sattar: Agriculture
• Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil: Revenue, Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development
• Sudhir Mungantiwar: Forestry, cultural activities, and fisheries
• Chandrakant Patil: Higher and Technical Education, Textile Industry and Parliamentary Affairs
• Dr. Vijayakumar Gavit: Tribal Development
• Girish Mahajan: Village Development and Panchayati Raj, Medical Education, Sports and Youth Welfare
• Gulabrao Patil: Water Supply and Sanitation
• Dada Bhuse: Ports and Mining
• Sanjay Rathore: Food and Drug Administration
• Suresh Khade: Labour
The much-awaited distribution of portfolios came six days after Shinde expanded his cabinet by inducting 18 ministers, including nine each from Shiv Sena Shinde camp and BJP, though there are no women in the team so far, after Shinde and Fadnavis took oath on June 30.
