Indian businessmen in US take out ‘Bulldozer Yatra’ to celebrate I-Day

New York: As millions of Indians in the country and around the world soaked in patriotic fervour on 76th Independence Day Monday, some businessmen migrated to the United States (US) for a better living, celebrated the occasion with a “Bulldozer Yatra”, giving the national festival a communal turn.
Bulldozer symbolizes the brazen misuse of power - mostly against Muslims in Uttar Pradesh and other states currently ruled by the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).
Videos viral on different social media platforms show a bulldozer with big hoardings featuring Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath, and “Baba ka Bulldozer” written over it in bold Hindi letters and also printed with Lotus - the election symbol of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).
Holding Indian Tricolour and US flags, the participants are also seen shouting the ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogan, something which does not have any relation with India’s Independence Day.
Like millions of Indian expatriates living in other parts of the world, Indian Americans celebrated Independence Day in different cities of the United States by holding rallies and parades. In some rallies organised by IBA (Indian Business Association), BJP National Spokesperson Sambit Patra was also present.
Patra also addressed the special ceremony organised at New York’s Times Square where Indian Tricolour was hoisted amidst ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai” and “Vande Mataram” slogans.
Sharing the video on Twitter, Vijaylakshmi Nadar, Indian-American Journalist and Regional Bureau Chief of The India Observer (USA), termed the Indian businessmen’s “Bulldozer Rally” a “shameless display of Hindu right wing uprising in the United States”.
Independence Day celebrations ? Or a shameless display of Hindu right wing uprising in the US ? This is how the businessmen in New Jersey/NewYork celebrated with @sambitswaraj in attendance ! pic.twitter.com/kTi6Qx89ms— Vijaylakshmi Nadar (@vijnad) August 15, 2022
Independence Day celebrations ? Or a shameless display of Hindu right wing uprising in the US ? This is how the businessmen in New Jersey/NewYork celebrated with @sambitswaraj in attendance ! pic.twitter.com/kTi6Qx89ms
“Independence Day celebrations? Or a shameless display of Hindu right wing uprising in the US? This is how the businessmen in New Jersey/NewYork celebrated with @sambitswaraj in attendance! (sic)”, Nadar wrote while sharing the video.
Back home, Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha on the occasion of 76th Independence Day Monday took out a Tiranga Yatra with a photograph of Nathuram Godse at the front in Adityanath’s Uttar Pradesh.
Talking to media, the Mahasabha leaders said Nathuram Godse “is an inspiration for them exactly the way some believe Gandhi to be their inspiration”.
Local officials are yet to comment or take any action on the open glorification of the killer of Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation, and a person who is widely believed as the “first terrorist” of Independent India.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.