UP admin demolishes student activist Afreen Fatima’s home in Prayagraj

Prayagraj: Local administration accompanied by a heavy police bandobast and bulldozers Sunday demolished the residence of student activist Afreen Fatima in Atala area of Prayagraj.
Afreen Fatima is the daughter of Javed Mohammad - a Welfare Party of India leader, whom the UP Police accused to be behind the Friday's protest against Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal.
Afreen Fatima in a series of frantic posts on Twitter said her father Javed Mohammad and some other family members were detained by Uttar Pradesh Police.
“Police tool them in their custody in the wee hours Friday June 10, 2022”, she said.
Afreen Fatima, a student of JNU in New Delhi, first came to limelight during the protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).
UP Police later confirmed Mohammad Javed’s arrest, claiming him to be “mastermind and the key accused” behind the protests held in Prayagarj against now suspended BJP spokespersons Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal after Friday prayers on June 10.
On Sunday, the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) served a notice to demolish the residence of Javed Mohammad part of which it claimed was built without getting the requisite permissions.
The PDA's notice was pasted on the gate, informing the residents to vacate the property by 11 a.m. on June 12 so that action can be taken.
A group of lawyers meanwhile have written to the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court, claiming the demolition of Javed Mohammed's house was illegal.
The demolition of @AfreenFatima136 house has started. My heart goes out. May Allah give her strength.#StandWithAfreenFatima pic.twitter.com/E4QUThfCoB— Meer Faisal (@meerfaisal01) June 12, 2022
“The house was in the name of his wife and the family did not receive and notice about illegal construction”, they wrote.
The demolition of activist Afreen Fatima’s house Sunday, and in Saharanpur on Saturday where homes of two "accused" were demolished, are the latest in the new inhuman trend that the BJP ruled states in India are adopting, a pattern wherein some Muslims are made accused in a criminal case and the administration then deploy bulldozers to demolish their homes without trial.
RLD chief Jayant Choudhary hence attacked the state government for its extra-judicial actions and failure to contain the violence.
Jayant Choudhary said:
"The use of bulldozer is not the enforcement of the rule of law. Rather, it has become a symbol of state sponsored hooliganism!"
The Uttar Pradesh Police has so far arrested more than 300 persons in the state claiming that they were involved in Friday’s protest that turned violent. Of them, 91 people have been arrested from Prayagraj, 51 from Hathras, 71 from Saharanpur, 34 from Moradabad, 15 from Firozabad, six from Aligarh, 34 from Ambedkar Nagar and two from Jalaun district.
