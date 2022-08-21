OFSS Inter Admission 2022: Last date of confirmation extended

OFSS Bihar Intermediate Admission 2022: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the last date of admission confirmation for the students whose names appeared in the OFSS Inter 2022 Selection List or Merit List released on the official website www.ofssbihar.info on August 11.
The last date of Intermediate or Class 11 admission confirmation was earlier fixed as August 18, 2022.
However in a notification released Friday, Bihar School Examination Board said the last date of OFSS Inter admission 2022 confirmation has been extended till August 25, 2022.
Simultaneously, the BSEB has also extended 'Slide Up Process' date till August 25, 2022.
This is hence students who have not confirmed their admission yet should do it fast.
The students whose name appeared in the First Merit List or 1st Selection List should download the Intimation Letter from the official website before proceeding to complete the Admission Process.
Students should also note that BSEB will release Second Selection List (2nd Merit List) after the last date of admission confirmation for first round expires.
Bihar board BSEB had published the OFSS Inter Class 11th 1st Selection List on August 11, 2022. The students who have not yet checked their name in the selection list can follow the steps given here to do so.
Bihar board BSEB had earlier closed the online application on July 12, 2022. It however re-opened the admission link for the CBSE and ICSE students as their results were delayed.
BSEB launched the Online Facilitation System For Students (OFSS) website (www.ofssbihar.info) for Class 11 Amission 2022 along with Prospectus, Notification and application steps.
The last date of application was originally fixed as June 30.It was however extended first till July 05 and later till July 12, 2022, then till July 27 and the last time tille July 30, 2022.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.