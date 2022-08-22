JEE Advanced Admit Card 2022 - Direct Link to Download

JEE Advanced 2022: IIT Bombay, the official authority to conduct the JEE Advanced 2022, is set to release Tuesday August 23, 2022 the Admit Card and Hall Ticket of the candidates who have successfully registered for the exam.
1. Click here to go to the official website: jeeadv.ac.in.
2. Use JEE Main user ID and Password to log-in.
3. Click on the link to download the admit card.
1. Click here to go to the official website: jeeadv.ac.in.
2. Use JEE Main user ID and Password to log-in.
3. Click on the link to download the admit card.
As per the exam schedule, the candidates will be able to download their Admit Card and Hall Ticket till August 28, 2022 before the commencement of JEE Advanced.
As per the norms, all eligible partially registered candidates will be issued a PROVISIONAL online ADMIT CARD and will be ALLOWED to appear in JEE(Advanced) 2022 to be held on August 28, 2022.
Online Registration of the candidates who have qualified to appear for JEE Advanced 2022 based on their JEE Main 2022 Score was started from August 08, 2022.
Last date to apply for JEE Advanced 2022 was August 12 whereas last date to pay the fee is Ausgust 13, 2022.
According to JEE Advanced Schedule released by IIT Bombay, the entrance exam will be held on Sunday August 28, 2022.
IIT Bombay further said that JEE Advanced Admit Card of the registered candidates will be released on August 23, Answer Keys will be published on September 03 whereas JEE Advanced Result 2022 will be published on September 11, 2022.
Candidates meanwhile should note that the Joint Seat Allocation Authority will start JOSAA 2022 counselling after the release of JEE Advanced 2022 result. As per the date and schedule released by IIT Bombay, JEE Advanced result will be declared on September 11, 2022.
Accordingly, JOSAA seat allocation process will start from September 12, 2022.
Candidates appearing for JEE Advanced this year should note, before declaration of results, IIT Bombay will release "JEE Advanced Provisional Answer Keys" and candidates response sheet (OMR Sheet) on September 03, 2022. The final answer keys will be published on September 11, 2022 - on the same day when IIT-K plans to declare "JEE Advanced 2022 result".
Registration for JEE (Advanced) 2022: August 08, 2022 (10:00 IST) to Thursday, August 12, 2022 (17:00 IST)
Last date for fee payment of registered candidates: August 13, 2022 (17:00 IST)
Admit Card available for downloading: August 23, 2022 (10:00 IST) to Sunday, August 28, 2022
Choosing of scribe by PwD candidates: August 27, 2022
JEE (Advanced) 2022: August 28, 2022 - Paper 1: 09:00-12:00 IST, Paper 2: 14:30-17:30 IST
Copy of candidate responses to be available on the JEE (Advanced) 2022 website: September 01, 2022 (10:00 IST)
Online display of provisional answer keys: September 03, 2022 (10:00 IST)
Online declaration of final answer keys: September 11, 2022 (10:00 IST)
Result of JEE (Advanced) 2022: September 11, 2022 (10:00 IST)
Online registration for Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2022: September 11, 2022 (10:00 IST) to Monday, September 12, 2022 (17:00 IST)
Tentative Start of Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) 2022 Process: September 12, 2022
Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2022: September 14, 2022 (09:00-12:00 IST)
Declaration of results of AAT 2022: September 17, 2022 (17:00 IST)
Registration for JEE (Advanced) 2022: August 08, 2022 (10:00 IST) to Thursday, August 12, 2022 (17:00 IST)
Last date for fee payment of registered candidates: August 13, 2022 (17:00 IST)
Admit Card available for downloading: August 23, 2022 (10:00 IST) to Sunday, August 28, 2022
Choosing of scribe by PwD candidates: August 27, 2022
JEE (Advanced) 2022: August 28, 2022 - Paper 1: 09:00-12:00 IST, Paper 2: 14:30-17:30 IST
Copy of candidate responses to be available on the JEE (Advanced) 2022 website: September 01, 2022 (10:00 IST)
Online display of provisional answer keys: September 03, 2022 (10:00 IST)
Online declaration of final answer keys: September 11, 2022 (10:00 IST)
Result of JEE (Advanced) 2022: September 11, 2022 (10:00 IST)
Online registration for Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2022: September 11, 2022 (10:00 IST) to Monday, September 12, 2022 (17:00 IST)
Tentative Start of Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) 2022 Process: September 12, 2022
Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2022: September 14, 2022 (09:00-12:00 IST)
Declaration of results of AAT 2022: September 17, 2022 (17:00 IST)
Candidates registering for JEE Advanced this year can in the meantime also visit the official website "jeeadv.ac.in" for eligibility, syllabus, exam fees, age limit, number of attemot, criterion 1, model paper and mock test.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.