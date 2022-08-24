'World must stop...': Haramain Sharifain slams BJP MLA Raja Singh

Makkah: Haramain Sharifain, headed by Sheikh Abdul Rahman al Sudais – Chief Imam and Head of The General Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques in Makkah and Madinah, Tuesday slammed the BJP MLA Raja Singh for insulting Islam and Muslims.
In statement released amidst strong protests against Raja Singh in Telangana Capital Hyderabad, Haramain Sharifain also called upon the world to stop such elements that create hatred, and approve Islamophobia and indulge in hatred against Islam and Muslims.
“Haramain Sharifain strongly condemns the blasphemy of the Prophet (Peace and Blessings of Allah be upon Him) committed by a member of India's ruling party, BJP”, it said in the statement.
“Haramain Sharifain calls upon international organizations to stop elements that create communal tension, and take steps to prevent the spread of Islamophobia and promote religious harmony”, it added.
BJP MLA Raja Singh had made outrageous, derogatory and blasphemous comments against the Prophet of Islam in a video posted on social media platforms. He was arrested by local police after massive protests by Muslims in Hyderabad, but was granted bail on a personal bond of Rs.20,000 within hours of his arrest.
Public condemnation of world affairs by Haramain Sharifain or any other officials in Saudi Arabia is rare. This is however second time in the recent times when Haramain Sharifain has issued public statement against the happenings in India. Haramain Sharifain, and Saudi Imams and Scholars led by Abdul Rahman al Sudais had earlier in June issued similar statement when now suspended BJP Spokesperson Nupur Sharma had made derogatory and blasphemous comments against the Prophet of Islam.
According to the reports, Raja Singh had repeated the same derogatory comments in his video that was earlier uttered by Nupur Sharma during a live TV debate. Sharma's statement was even slammed by the Supreme Court of India.
What has angered the local Muslims more is the “grand welcome” that Raja Singh was accorded when he walked free from the police custody barely hours after his arrest for hurting the religious sentiments of Muslims.
Masses of protesters meanwhile continue to swarm into Telangana Capital Hyderabad Wednesday over BJP MLA Raja Singh's derogatory and blasphemous remarks against Islam and Muslims.
Carrying black flags and raising slogans, protesters gathered at the historic Charminar, Madina circle, Barkas, Chandrayangutta, Chanchalguda, City College, Afzal Gunj and other areas.
Tension was palpable in the old city and more protests are likely on Wednesday. Police stepped security in the city and intensified patrolling in communally sensitive areas. Additional forces including Rapid Action Force, Greyhounds and special reserve police were deployed to prevent any untoward incident.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.