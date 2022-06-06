Imam e Haram al-Sudais leads top Saudi scholars to condemn BJP spokespersons

Makkah: In an unprecedented and rarely seen gesture, Sheikh Abdul Rahman al Sudais – Imam e Haram and President of General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques Monday denounced the blasphemous remarks made by the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) spokespersons.
The statement issued by the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques is endorsed by all Imams and scholars of the Kingdom.
“The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque denounced in the name of the President and in the name of Preachers, Imams, Scholars and Employees of the Presidency the offensive statements and drawings of the Holy Prophet, may Allah’s prayers and peace be upon him.”
The statement further said:
“It is stressed that such a heinous act does not represent respect for religions, and that those who did such an act did not read in the biography of the Prophet, may Allah’s prayers and peace be upon him, for it is better than trampling on the earth, and the light of humanity, may Allah’s prayers and peace be upon him, and the mercy that is bestowed upon the worlds.”
The statement affirmed Saudi Arabia’s position calling for respecting beliefs and religions, spreading peace among all, and not violating the symbols of the Islamic religion.
The statement came a day after Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) – the ruling party in India, suspended its National Spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled from the party Naveen Kumar Jindal, head of the party’s Delhi Media Cell.
Before taking action against the two party leaders the BJP in a statement issued for the media said "it respects all religions” and “the views and comments made by the two do not reflect the party’s actual position”.
Anger against the BJP however ceases to recede as politicians and activists are calling the party’s action against its leaders a “sham attempt at damage control” and “taken under pressure”.
There are also growing demand to arrest Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal against whom cases have been filed at many places in India.
Meanwhile, after the boycott calls on social media and other platforms, reports from some more countries have emerged that said superstores and malls are pulling Indian products from their stands.
