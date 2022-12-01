CAT 2022 Answer Key released, Last date to raise objection Dec 4

CAT 2022 Answer Key: The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) has published the official Answer Keys of CAT 2022 (Common Admission Test 2022) on its website iimcat.ac.in in the first week of December.
The IIM released today CAT Provisional Answer Key, with candidates given a chance to raise objection if any, till December 04, 2022.
The IIM will later release CAT 2022 Final Answer Key and prepare the result based on this.
The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) had conducted computer-based Common Admission Test 2022 (CAT 2022) on November 27, 2022 in three sessions.
Registration for CAT 2022 started on August 03. The last date of registration and online application submission was September 14, 2022.
Along with CAT Answer Key, IIM has also published Candidates Response Sheet (OMR Sheet), CAT Question Paper and objection form on the CAT website.
CAT 2022 was conducted in Online Mode at 293 exam centres spread across 154 cities in the country. The Admit Card for the same was published on October 27, 2022.
"Around 2.22 lakh candidates appeared for the exam out of 2.55 lakhs registered eligible candidates. The overall attendance was approximately 87%", IIM said.
Step 1: Visit the official IIM CAT website - iimcat.ac.in
Step 2: Click on “Registered Candidate Login” on the homepage
Step 3: Enter your User ID, Password and then click on submit button
Step 4: Your CAT answer key will appear on the screen.
Step 5: Take a printout for future reference.
Candidates can also choose to download CAT Answer Key slot wise. For example, if you want to download Slot 1 Answer Key, click on CAT 2022 Slot 1 Answer Key.
Regarding the result date and time, the CAT result is likely to be declared by second week of January 2023. The IIM Cut off 2023 will likely be known after the CAT 2023 result is out.
CAT 2022 score is valid only till December 31, 2023 and will accordingly be accessible on the website. Thereafter, no queries related to issuance of CAT score cards will be entertained, according to CAT Information bulletin.
Performance in CAT is an important component for consideration in the selection process. IIMs may also use previous academic performance of the candidates, relevant work experience and other similar inputs in shortlisting of candidates at various stages of the selection process.
