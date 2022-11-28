Will you call your son a terrorist? Muslim student’s retort to Manipal University Professor

Manipal: A Muslim student confronted a Manipal University Professor who allegedly called him a “terrorist” saying if he would call his son like this.
The professor allegedly called the student 'Kasab' - a reference to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks convict because, what he believed, 'his name sounded similar'.
The Muslim student however hit back asking the professor if he would call his son like this.
In a viral video the Muslim student is seen arguing with the Manipal University Professor who said it was just a joke and funny.
"Being a Muslim and facing such things every day is not funny," the student is heard saying in the video.
"Will you talk like this to your son? Will you call him a terrorist? How can you call me like this in front of so many people? This is a class, you're professional, and you're teaching. You can't call me that," the student is heard telling in the video.
When the engineering college professor contended that the student was like his son, he said, "No, if a father says like that, it's on him. It's not funny."
The issue reportedly occurred in the Manipal Institute of Technology in Manipal on November 26, the anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.
Taking a swift action, the university ordered a probe and debarred the Professor from taking classes till the matter is investigated.
“The institute has already initiated an inquiry into the incident and the concerned staff has been debarred from classes till the inquiry is over”, Manipal University said in a statement.
A Professor in a class room in India calling a Muslim student ‘terrorist’ - This is what it has been to be a minority in India! pic.twitter.com/EjE7uFbsSi— Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) November 27, 2022
The university also called the professor unruly behaviour in the classroom an “isolated incident”.
“We would like everyone to know that the institute does not condone this kind of behaviour and this “isolated” incident will be dealt in accordance with the laid down policy”, the university said.
“The institute prides itself with one of the biggest diversity on campus and is committed to uphold constitutional values of treating everyone alike, irrespective of their caste, religion, origin, gender etc”, the university said.
