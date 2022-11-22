Meet Ghanim Al-Muftah: The Official FIFA World Cup Ambassador

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Qatari youth Ghanim Al Muftah drew the world’s attention at the opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup 2022 Sunday because of his dialogue with popular Hollywood Actor Morgan Freeman at Al-Bayt Stadium.
A video circulated on social media at the beginning of the opening of the tournament, Sunday November 20, 2022 showed Morgan Freeman walking on an interactive platform and approaching Ghanim Al Muftah, who began addressing the audience, welcoming the guest of Qatar, who sat next to him.
Morgan Freeman talks about the world which is a "divided house". Replying him Ghanim recited Surah Al-Hujurat verse 13 to convey a message of unity and diversity as described by Allah, The Almighty, in the Holy Quran.
"O humanity! Indeed, We created you from a male and a female, and made you into peoples and tribes so that you may get to know one another. Surely the most noble of you in the sight of Allah is the most righteous among you. Allah is truly All-Knowing, All-Aware".
As Ghanim recited this Holy Verse while a glaring display of it in Arabic text greeted the audience on a giant screen even as the audience watching the Football Opening Ceremony burst into applause.
Ghanim Al-Muftah, YouTube sensation now, is a hugely popular motivator who actively shares motivational content through his channel and social media accounts.
Ghanim was born with a rare condition known as Caudal Regression Syndrome (CDS). It was a disease that caused patients to be born without lower limbs. As a result, he needed a wheelchair for his activities.
When news of his condition was broken to his parents, Mohammed Al Muftah and Eman Ahmad, they faced a hellish decision: Go ahead with the pregnancy and face all the uncertain surroundings of their son's condition or to have an abortion.
The pair went through with the pregnancy and Ghanim was born on May 5, 2002, along with his twin brother Ahmad.
While speaking at TEDxQatarUniversity in 2018, Ghanim shared his life experiences with a rare condition. He says his limitations are not a barrier to doing many things. He also said that he wanted to spread positive things through the activities he was doing.
"Many people advised my mother to opt for abortion. She however declined", Ghanim said.
"It would save him and his mother from the suffering that this disability would bring upon them", they said.
Ghanim founded Gharissa Ice Cream, a Qatar-based company claiming to create a five-star ice cream experience, at a very young age becoming Qatar’s youngest entrepreneur. Gharissa Ice Cream now has six branches in Qatar and franchise throughout the Gulf and other overseas places.
With the support from his parents and family, Ghanim has also succeeded in establishing the Ghanim Association, which donates wheelchairs to people in need.
Ghanim's main goal is to become a Diplomat. It is hence he is pursuing a degree in Political Science. Ghanim is also a Hafiz of Holy Quran. Ghanim enjoys various extreme sports activities, including swimming, scuba diving, soccer, hiking and skateboarding despite his physical limitations. Ghanim has even climbed Jabal Shams, the highest mountain peak in the Gulf region, according to his profile details posted on ghanimalmuftah.org.
Ghanim has won various prestigious awards at a very young age, including Unsung Heroes from 21st Century (2009), Ambassador for Peace by the Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah (2014), Ambassador for Humanity Brand Ambassador Qatar Financial Center Authority.
Ghanim has also been appointed as Ambassador of Goodness and Humanity by the Qatar Regulatory Authority for Charitable Activities (RACA) and the 2015 Paralympics Athletics World Champions Ambassador. At the 2022 World Cup, Ghanim Al-Muftah was appointed as a Goodwill Ambassador as well as a brand ambassador.
Ghanim is followed by millions all over his social media platforms and shows to the world how life with a disability can be fulfilling and worthwhile. His story has served to amaze and inspire people across the world. He is a prominent and exemplary individual of today’s youth and an advocate for disabled people across the world.
