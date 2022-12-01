Karnataka to build 10 colleges exclusively for Muslim girls, Right-wing groups fume

Bengaluru: In a significant development for the Muslim girl students who are facing onslaught from the right-wing groups for wearing Hjab, the BJP government in Karnataka has decided to build 10 new colleges exclusively for them.
The move has 'angered' right-wing Hindu groups who while threatening to protest also termed it politics of "appeasement".
The government is however moving ahead with its decision and has allotted a Rs 2.50-crore grant, sources said, adding that that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is all set to lay down the foundation stone for the colleges this month.
The colleges will be built in the Malnad and north Karnataka regions initially, and will expand later, the sources added.
Maulana Shafi Saadi, Chairperson of the Karnataka Wakf Board, said that the proposal to build exclusive colleges for the Muslim girls was made by the Board and the decision was taken after large number of Muslim girls opted to stay at home since wearing of Hijab is not allowed in college premises.
"The proposal was made to the Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani. The delegation was led by Karnataka Minister for Muzrai Shashikala Jolle and Kalaburagi MP Umesh Jadhav," he said.
"The state government has consented to the proposal. I thank Minister Shashikala Jolle who took lead like a sister to ensure, Muslim girls are educated."
The development has created a furore among some of the right-wing Hindu organisations who incidentally were also at the forefront in opposing Hijab.
Opposing the move, Hindu Jana Jagruthi Samithi leader Mohan Gowda said that if colleges are being built Muslim girls, then Hindu educational institutes should also come up.
Maintaining that the decision is against the "principles of secularism and the constitution", Gowda warned: "If the government does not revert it, protests would be launched".
Sri Rama Sena founder Pramod Muthalik while saying building of Muslim exclusive girl colleges won't be allowed in the state accused the ruling BJP of indulging in "politics of appeasement".
"We never thought BJP would indulge in appeasement of Muslims ahead of the Assembly elections. This is a divisive rule and the colleges are opened in the backdrop of the hijab crisis. This would make students develop a divisive mindset," he explained.
Respect to Qatar for being a good host of FIFA World Cup 2022 pic.twitter.com/ar0LpE4LpV— Agus Widodo (@arwidodo) November 29, 2022
Respect to Qatar for being a good host of FIFA World Cup 2022 pic.twitter.com/ar0LpE4LpV
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.