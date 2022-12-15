1 dead in violent clashes between France and Morocco fans in Montpellier

France: A 14-year-old boy has been killed in Montpellier amid the clashes between France and Morocco fans following the FIFA World Cup semi final match between the two in Doha, Qatar.
The boy is said to be a Morocco supporter.
According to a sky sport report, the local government office issued a statement, which said that the boy was "violently hit" by a car in the city, in the south of France on Wednesday.
"Police are investigating and the vehicle was found near the scene. Video shared on social media showed crowds milling around a car being driven erratically in the street as Moroccan fans riot following their World Cup semifinal 0-2 defeat to France," the statement read.
Number of soccer fans clashed with police throwing fireworks and other objects and setting alight some garbage bags and cardboard boxes.
Meanwhile, in Lyon, north of Montpellier, fights between law enforcement officers and supporters broke out in the streets.
Authorities reported that eight people had been arrested and seven police officers had been injured.
Clashes in Montpellier broke out after France defeated Morocco in a high powered FIFA World Cup 2022 semi final match played last night in Doha, Qatar.
