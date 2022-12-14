Round 2 Option Submission for BAMS, BUMS, BHMS Admission 2022 Maharashtra starts

Maharashtra CET Cell NEET UG AYUSH 2022 Admission Round 2: Common Entrance Test Cell (CET) Maharashtra has started through its official website cetcell.mahacet.org NEET UG 2022 CAP Round 2 Choice Filling (Online Preference Form Filling or Option Form Submission) for Admission in First Year AYUSH courses BAMS, BUMS and BHMS under Health Science.
The last date of choice and preference filling according to Maharashtra NEET UG Schedule for AYUSH Courses (CAP Round 2) has been fixed as December 15, 2022.
Maharashtra CET Cell had published on November 23, 2022 the result of BAMS, BUMS, BHMS CAP Round 1 allotment. The students were asked to confirm admission till November 30, 2022.
Candidates who did not get admission in first round or those who are not satisfied with the allotted seats can participate in second round of NEET UG Ayush admission 2022.
Maharashtra CET Cell had released on Monday December 12, 2022 the Seat Matrix for CAP Round 2 (details of vacant seats after CAP Round 1) on BAMS, BUMS, BHMS Admission website. Candidates are advised to read carefully the Pharmacy CAP Round 2 Seat Matrix before proceeding for Option Form Submission.
1. Click here to go to the official website: mahacet.org.
2. There are three options for Online Preference Form Filling. Click on any one marked with "Click here for Online Preference (Choices) filling for BAMS/BUMS/BHMS courses.
3. Login using User Name/Mobile phone and proceed for Choices filling (Preference Form Filling).
Candidates should note that according to NEET UG AYUSH Admission Schedule 2022, the schedule of option / choice / preference submission is from December 12 to 15, 2022 upto 05:30 pm.
Candidates should also note that NEET UG AYUSH CAP Round 2 allotment result (2nd Selection List) will be published on December 19, 2022 based on options submitted by the candidates till 05:30 pm on December 15, 2022.
Candidates should note the CET Cell will release CAP Round 2 Result (Round 2 Selection List) of AYUSH candidates on December 19, 2022.
“Based on choices and options filled and submitted by the candidates, CAP Round 2 Selection List of BUM, BAMS and BHMS and other AYUSH Courses will be published on December 19, 2022”, the CET Cell said.
Physical joining and filling of status retention form to the selected college as per allotment of 1st CAP Round should be done from December 20 to 24, 2022.
Maharashtra CET Cell conducts MBBS, BDS, BUMS and counselling for other medical and dental course after the declaration of NEET result.
It had started through its official website cetcell.net.in from October 17, 2022 Online Registration for NEET UG 2022 Counselling conducted for Admission in Health Science Courses MBBS / BDS / BAMS / BHMS / BUMS / BPTh / BOTh / BASLP / BP&O /B.Sc (Nursing).
The Common Merit List was released on October 25, 2022. The Round 1 Selection List for MBBS (Medical) and BDS (Dental), and BSc Nursing and other courses were released on October 28, 2022. Round 2 selection list and Mop up Round selection lists for MBBS and BDS admission in Maharashtra have also been submitted.
