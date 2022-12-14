DTE Maha Post HSC D Pharm 2022: Round 2 Option Submission Begins

DTE Maharashtra Post HSC Diploma in Pharmacy Admission 2022: Directorate of Technical Education (DTE Maharashtra) has started from today i.e. Wednesday December 14, 2022 online submission of options and choice (filling of D Pharm Option Form) for CAP Round 2 through its official website phd22.dte.maharashtra.gov.in.
DTE Maharashtra had released on December 09, 2022 the result of D Pharm CAP Round 1 allotment. The students were asked to confirm admission till December 12, 2022.
Candidates who did not get admission in first round or those who are not satisfied with the allotted seats can participate in second round of D Pharm admission.
DTE Maharashtra had released on Tuesday the Seat Matrix for CAP Round 2 (details of vacant seats after CAP Round 1) on Pharmacy Admission website. Candidates are advised to read carefully the Pharmacy CAP Round 2 Seat Matrix before proceeding for Option Form Submission.
1. Click here to go to the official website: phd22.dte.maharashtra.gov.in.
2. Click on Registered Candidate Login and Enter your Application ID starting with PHD22 and Date of Birth to login.
3. Click on the appropriate link to submit option form.
Candidates should note that according to D Pharm Admission Schedule 2022, the last date of option submission is December 15, 2022.
Candidates should also note that CAP Round 2 allotment result will be published on December 16, 2022 based on options submitted by the candidates till December 15, 2022.
• Online Registration: July 09 to November 30, 2022
• Display of D Pharm Final merit list of Maharashtra State/All India/ J& K and Ladakh Migrant candidates on website: December 05, 2022
• Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-I: December 09, 2022
• Accepting the offered seat by the candidate as per Allotment of CAP Round I: December 10 to 12, 2022
• Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round-II: December 13, 2022
• Option submission for CAP Round 2: December 14 to 15, 2022
• Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-II: December 16, 2022
• Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round-III: December 20, 2022
• Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-III: December 23, 2022
DTE Maharashtra Post HSC Diploma admission is conducted for First Year Engineering in Diploma Courses in Pharmacy, (D Pharm), Surface Coating (SCT), and Hotel Management & Catering Technology (HMCT).
DTE Maharashtra had started Online Registration for admission in Post HSC Diploma in D Pharm, D-SCT and D-HMCT on June 09, 2022. It completed the counselling of D-SCT and D-HMCT - but kept registration open for First Year Admission in Post HSC Diploma in Pharmacy.
It should also be noted that the DTE Maharashtra extended the last date of application fo D Pharm admission multiple times, the last time till November 30, 2022, simultaneously releasing the complete counselling schedule of D Pharm (PHD2022) admission.
The seat allotment and CAP rounds of D-SCT and D-HMCT have already been completed whereas CAP round for D Pharm is starting now.
