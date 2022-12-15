Meet Sheikh Yasir Ad Dawsary – Youngest Imam and Khateeb of Masjid Al Haram, Makkah

Makkah: A landmark moment in the life of Sheikh Yasir Ad Dawsary awaits him on Friday 22nd Jumada Al Awwal 1444 AH corresponding to December 16, 2022 when he will deliver Khutbah at Masjid Al Haram in Kakkah for the first time.
“Sheikh Yasir Ad Dawsary’s debut as Khateeb for Jumu’ah in Masjid Al Haram, Makkah on 22 Jumada Al Awwal 1444 | 16 December 2022”, the office of The Two Holy Mosques said Thursday.
Sheikh Yasir Ad Dawsary was appointed as Khateeb of Masjid Al Haram Makkah following a decree issued by King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.
“The King has issued a royal decree approving the appointment of Sheikh Yasir Ad Dawsary as Khateeb of Masjid Al Haram, Makkah”, a statement by the office of The Two Holy Mosques said on December 07, 2022.
“Sheikh Yasir Ad Dawsary will now be eligible to deliver the Friday Sermons in the Grand Mosque”, it added.
The King’s decree was issued following the recommendations made by Sheikh Abdul-Rahman al-Sudais, the Chief of the General Presidency of The Two Holy Mosques (Haramain) and Imam and Khateeb of Masjid Al Haram, Makkah.
Sheikh Yasir Ad Dawsary, a renowned Islamic Scholar and reciter of the Holy Quran, was appointed Imam of Masjid Al Haramin 2018 (1440 AH) four years ago, and he is regularly leading the daily obligatory Salah and Taraweeh prayers during Ramadan at Masjid Al Harama in Makkah since then.
Following his appointment as Khateeb, he will now be able to deliver Friday, Eid al Fitr, Eid al Adha and Hajj sermons. He is set to deliver his first Friday Khutbah (sermon) tomorrow i.e. December 16, 2022.
Masjid Al Haram currently has a total of 09 Imams and Khateebs. They are (in order of seniority): 1. Sheikh Abdurahman as-Sudais, 2. Sheikh Saleh Al Humaid, 3. Sheikh Saud As Shuraim, 4. Sheikh Usaamah Al Khayyat, 5. Sheikh Maher Al Mu'aiqly, 6. Sheikh Faisal Al Ghazzawi, 7. Sheikh Abdullah Awad Al Juhany, 8. Sheikh Bandar Baleelah and 9. Sheikh Yasir Ad Dawsary.
Born in 1400 AH | 1980, Sheikh Yasir Ad Dawsary, is the youngest among them.
Sheikh Yasir Al-Dossary was born in Al-Kharj province in Saudi Arabia in 1980 and is married with two daughters and two sons. He completed memorizing the Quran at the age of 15.
Yasser Al-Dosari received a bachelor’s degree in Sharia from the Imam Mohammad Ibn Saud Islamic University (IMSIU) Makkah and then obtained a Master’s degree in Comparative Jurisprudence from the same university. He then obtained a doctorate in the Department of Comparative Fiqh from the Institute of the Judiciary.
Sheikh Yasir Al-Dossary worked as the Secretary-General of the Prince Sultan Association for the memorization of the Quran. He took the role of an Imam at various mosques, such as the Dakhli Mosque in Riyadh.
A member of the King Saud University (KSU) and the Global Europe Symposium of Muslim Youth, Sheikh Yasir Al-Dossary is also serving as the General Secretary of Prince Sultan University for Teaching Quran to the Saudi Arabian Defense forces.
Sheikh Yasir Al Dossary is hugey popular on different social media platforms. Hi YouTube channle has more than 1.56 Million subscribers. Besides, his recitation of the Holy Quran in being followed by millions of people around the world.
