‘Stop Hating’: Arab fans slam Western Media for questioning Messi’s 'Bisht'

Doha (Qatar): There exists a syndicate and gang in the West followed by their likes in other parts of the world who hates everything related to Islam and Muslims – be it their dress, their culture or their food.
The same gang and its associates were up in arms against Qatar ever since the tiny Arab state won the bid to host 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament.
After failing in their attempts to sabotage the hosting of the mega event in Qatar, they looked for opportunity during the tournament so as to criticise the host ever since the Football World Cup was inaugurated on November 20, 2022. They however found none. To their misery, the event ended as the best ever in the history of Football World Cup.
Disappointed and frustrated, and in desperation they started criticising Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani who gifted traditional Arab robe (Qatari Bisht) to Argentina Captain Lionel Messi when he jumped on the podium to receive the World Cup, with UK’s The Telegraph even suggesting that Qatar Emir’s gesture “ruined the moment”.
“The bizarre act that ruined the greatest moment in World Cup history”, the newspaper headlined an article that was later changed to “Lionel Messi made to wear traditional Arab bisht for World Cup trophy lift.”
To others, it was one last attempt for Qatar to stamp its mark on the tournament – a criticism of the “sportswashing” (where critics accused Qatar of using the occasion to paper over its “human rights record”) that has underpinned much of the coverage of the tournament.
“Something a little strange about Messi being dressed in Bisht, that black cloak that the emir of Qatar dressed him in before lifting the World Cup,” New York Times journalist Tariq Panja tweeted.
“Qatar wants this to be its moment as much as it is Messi’s and Argentina’s.”
“Upset” over Qatari Emir who offered Messi the traditional outer garment, worn by Arab elites, former England international and presenter Gary Lineker on BBC during the live coverage of the final said, “Seems a shame in a way that they’ve covered up Messi in his Argentina shirt.”
Rejecting the blatant criticism, Hassan Al Thawadi, Secretary General of the Qatar’s Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC), an organization charged with organizing the World Cup, explained the reasons behind the bisht.
“It is a dress for an official occasion and worn for celebrations. This was a celebration of Messi,” Al Thawadi told BBC Sport.
Dr Susan Borden, Vice-President of DeBakey High School in Doha, Qatar, explained this in more details.
“There has been quite a bit of online commentary, some of it quite derogatory regarding the black robe that Lionel Messi wore prior to accepting the World Cup. For context, we need to explain its significance.
“This garment is considered a symbol of great honour. It's a status symbol amongst royalty, the wealthy and those with high social rank, much like a cross between ceremonial graduation robes or, in Western terms, wearing a black tuxedo at a special occasion.”
“When it's the Emir of a country literally gifting you the bisht, putting it on you with his own hands, it's the highest honour that can be bestowed upon that civilian.
“It has nothing to do with religion at all”, she added.
“Messi may not have understood what it meant when he graciously wore it, but it was the Qatari way of recognising him for the GOAT that he is”, she wrote on LinkedIn.
Some Twitter users and Arab asked the Western Media to "stop hating", and tweeted that Arabian warriors used to wear bisht after a victory and Emir of Qatar gave that to Messi in the highest respect and honor.
Some Arab fans digged up old Pele photos in which the football legend is seen wearing traditional Mexican hat after winning the world cup in Mexico. Here are the original tweets:
Stop hating. The robe Messi was wearing on the podium is a bisht. It's ceremonial rather than royal. It's usually worn by dignitaries at weddings and other formal occasions. Pele wore the mexican hat after winning the WC in Mexico, it was okay but now not? I smell racism here pic.twitter.com/IPcwfp58Ti— itsLaFajj (@itslafajj) December 18, 2022
Everyone is complaining about how Messi wore the Qatari Bisht. But he doesn’t seem bothered at all. LOOK AT THE CONFIDENCE. The truth is Europeans just can’t fathom the fact that an Arab country just hosted probably the best World Cup from the games to the organization. pic.twitter.com/slavqofslZ— Moe Safa (@moesafa) December 19, 2022
Qatar impressively introduced the world to so many aspects of their culture. Emir of Qatar gave Messi the ‘Bisht’ as a sign of respect, he’s a warrior who won for his country ArgentinaA bisht is usually worn for prestige on special occasions such as weddings, or festivals pic.twitter.com/DoeNz5t05x— Lexis Bill (@lexisbill) December 19, 2022
If you want to know which journalists are petty and racist (and who to block), just look at the ones who got upset that His Highness gave Messi a bisht and placed it on him at the end. It was a sign of respect and honor. They get upset by every tiny aspect of our culture. pic.twitter.com/cAwa2W8L2U— Khalifa Al Haroon - Mr. Q (@iloveqatar) December 19, 2022
This continues to be the World Cup of surprises. One day after the #WorldCup2022 has ended, Argentinians are flocking to Souq Wakif to purchase the Arabian Bisht that was placed by HH the Amir to Messi #Qatar2022pic.twitter.com/FOmIWR04aa— Mohammed Al-Jufairi (@Halawala) December 19, 2022
The West's reaction to Messi being honored with a bisht to wear, shows the real reason behind why they are against the women wearing headscarves:Plain racism. They cannot stand seeing a different culture celebrated that opposes their values. They still see us as colonized. pic.twitter.com/OmEITOheGd— Waasim (@waasim_) December 19, 2022
Some are mad because Messi wore a bisht (it was gifted to him; a symbol of appreciation and respect in the Arab culture). However, I didn’t see the same level of anger and outrage when racism, Islamophobia, and orientalism was constantly used against the World Cup in Qatar. pic.twitter.com/2VzZeLgrU2— Reem Al-Harmi ¡Felicidades, Argentina! 🇦🇷 (@Reem_AlHarmi) December 18, 2022
Intolerance has always been the west’s prerogative. It’s actually hilarious watching them have this racist meltdown. Messi looks like the GOAT he is. It is Argentina’s win but the Bisht sets him apart — crowns him, honours him and declares him as the ultimate champion! pic.twitter.com/AFNNmzs9E2— Tooba Towfiq (@tooba_tweets) December 19, 2022
The hypocrisy of the western world has become laughable. When #Pele wore a sombrero it was seen as a beautiful thing, but when #Messi wore a Bisht it made him a target for racist commentsWhat would be their reaction when instead of the Bisht it was a colorful armband?#WorldCup pic.twitter.com/CTmxCiUAJJ— عبدالله البندر (@a_albander) December 19, 2022
