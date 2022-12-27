logo

 

Welcome Guest! You are here: Home » India

At 2.5 degrees, Jammu records coldest night of season so far

Jammu had 2.5 degrees, Katra 6.9 degrees, Batote 2.2 degrees, Banihal 1.9 degrees and Bhaderwah minus 0.2 degree as the minimum temperature. Read More

Tuesday December 27, 2022 10:46 AM, IANS

At 2.5 degrees, Jammu records coldest night of season so far

Srinagar: At 2.5 degrees Celsius, Jammu recorded the coldest night of the season so far on the intervening night of Monday-Tuesday as intense cold wave continued to sweep Kashmir Valley and Ladakh.

Dense fog affected visibility in Jammu in the morning leading to subdued surface transport and delayed air transport.

Also Read | Srinagar freezes at minus 5.5, coldest this season so far

MeT office forecast on Tuesday that dry weather with isolated snow at higher reaches is likely during next 24 hours.

 

"Mainly dry and cold weather likely in J&K during next 24 hours with isolated snow on higher reaches", an official of the MeT department said.

Tourist resort of Pahalgam received fresh snowfall on Monday evening.

Srinagar recorded minus 4.8 degree Celsius, Pahalgam minus 6.7 degree and Gulmarg minus 5.9 degreel Celsius as the minimum temperature.

In Ladakh region, Kargil had minus 10 degree and Leh minus 11 degree as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 2.5 degrees, Katra 6.9 degrees, Batote 2.2 degrees, Banihal 1.9 degrees and Bhaderwah minus 0.2 degree as the minimum temperature.


For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.

Google News

Share this page

 Post Comments
Note: By posting your comments here you agree to the terms and conditions of www.ummid.com

Top Stories

Not a 'Love Jihad': Maha Police on Tunisha Sharma suicide

Not a 'Love Jihad': Maha Police on Tunisha Sharma suicide
Logo