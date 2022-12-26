Protests in Paris escalate after shooter who killed 3 Kurds released

Paris: Streets in Paris resembled war-zone as violent protests in the French capital escalated on Sunday after the shooter who had killed three Kurdish migrants Friday was released from the prion.
Three persons were killed and three others injured during a shooting on Friday in central Paris in a possible racist and anti-migrants attack.
According to Beccuau, the anti-terrorist prosecutor's office is assessing if the shooting is of a terrorist nature.
The suspect, aged 69 who had two criminal records before, was quickly arrested but his custody was lifted on health grounds.
"The doctor who examined the suspect said that the state of health of the person concerned was not compatible with the measure of custody," the Paris prosecutor said.
"The custody measure has therefore been lifted pending his presentation before an investigating judge when his state of health allows," it said, adding that investigations were continuing.
Following this violent protests escalated in Paris on Sunday which also coincided with Christmas.
Local media reports and videos posted on social media showed people burning vehicles, attacking shops and targeting public properties.
The police resorted to firing tear gas to disperse the crowd.
Chaos dans le centre de Paris, des véhicules retournés et incendiés. Affrontements en cours. pic.twitter.com/h5JvCTZo94— Remy Buisine (@RemyBuisine) December 24, 2022
Chaos dans le centre de Paris, des véhicules retournés et incendiés. Affrontements en cours. pic.twitter.com/h5JvCTZo94
Earlier, hundreds of Kurdish protestors, joined by politicians including the mayor of Paris' 10th district, waved flags and listened to tributes to the Kurd victims on Saturday.
The mayor of the 10th arrondissement of Paris Alexandra Cordebard said that the suspect opened fire in three places in the street, a Kurdish cultural centre, a restaurant, and a hair salon.
The Kurdish Democratic Council in France (CDK-F), which runs the centre that was hit, condemned the attack in a short statement.
"We are not being protected at all. In 10 years, six Kurdish activists have been killed in the heart of Paris in broad daylight," Berivan Firat, a spokesperson for the CDK-F, told BFM TV at the demonstration.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.