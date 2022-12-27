Mumbai's Shree Thaker Bhojanalay, Delhi's Bukhara among the best to try Indian Cuisines

Mumbai: Shree Thaker Bhojanalay (Mumbai), Karavalli (Bangalore), Bukhara (New Delhi), Dum Pukht (New Delhi) and Comorin (Gurugram) have been ranked as the best among 464 restaurants to try India cuisine, according to World’s Cuisines, Restaurants and Food ranking released by TasteAtlas.
TasteAtlas assessed the Best Cuisines, Food and Local Restaurants in the world and released the list according to audience votes for ingredients, dishes and beverages.
Top among the best rated Indian dishes are Butter Garlic Naan, Garam Masala, Keema, Chai masala, Tandoori, Shahi paneer, Paneer tikka, Malai kofta, Butter Chicken and Masala Dosa.
TasteAtlas found Roti, Nan, Chutney, Biryani, Paneer, Dal, Ghee, Tandoori, besides Butter Chicken, Paratha, Dosa, Lassi and over 400 others as most popular Indian dishes.
Among the best restaurants to try Indian cuisine TasteAtlas has recognised Shree Thaker Bhojanalay Mumbai which is Gujarati Restaurant famous for serving Gujarati Thali, Karavalli Bangalore famous for serving South Indian dishes, Bukhara New Delhi famous for Tandoor cooked Indian dishes, Dum Pukht New Delhi, Comorin Gurugram, Girimanja's Mangaluru, Kinara Dhaba Village Waksai, Annalakshmi Chennai, Mavalli Tiffin Rooms Bangalore and Paragon Restaurant Kozhikode.
Also in this list are Sadhana Restaurant Nashik, Green Leaf Aurangabad, Hotel Bharath Thrissur, ITC Kohenur Hyderabad, Haveli Jalandhar, Suvarna Mahal Jaipur, Swati Snacks Ahmedabad Ahmedabad, Kesar da Dhaba Amritsar, Viva Panjim Panaji (Goa), and Tunday Kababi and Oudhyana in Lucknow.
According to TasteAtlas World’s Best Cuisines Awards 2022, Italian cuisine is has ranked the first in the world with a rating of 4.72 out of 5 followed by Greek with a rating of 4.69, Spanish and Japanese ranked 4th with a rating of 4.59 whereas Indian cuisine ranked 5th best in the world with a rating of 4.54 out of 5.
Interestingly, Pakistan is famous around the world for its rich taste crafted using a blend of spices. But Pakistani cuisine has been ranked 47th best in the world with a rating of 3.95 - an unexpectedly low position in the list of 95 cuisines from across the world.
According to TasteAtlas, Chicken Karahi, Nihari, Biryani, Haleem, Sohbat, Chargah, Aloo Gosht, Sajji, Chapli Kabab, Seekh Kabab, and Kata-Kat are some of the most popular Pakistani dishes.
As for the best eateries taste-wise, TasteAtlas has recognized Karachi’s Kolachi Restaurant for Peshawari karahi, Javed Nihari for nihari, and Al-Rehman Biryani for biryani.
In the category of Best Traditional Food in the world, Japanese Curry, called simply Kare (Curry) in Japanese, has topped followed by Picanha of Brazil, Amêijoas à Bulhão Pato of Portugal, Tangbao and Guotie of China, Phanaeng Curry of Thailand, Ghormeh Sabzi of Iran, and Cağ Kebabı and Shish Kebab of Turkey.
TasteAtlas has also simultaneously published the World's Best Local Restaurant List 2022 country-wise.
