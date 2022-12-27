Video: Maharashtra Minister Dada Bhuse slaps, abuses youth as police watch

Mumbai: Dada Bhuse, a senior minister in Eknath Shinde Cabinet in Maharashtra and MLA from Malegaon Outer Assembly Constituency is seen slapping and abusing two youth in front of local police personnel.
The video surfaced on social media and soon became viral at the time when BJP-Shiv Sena rebel government in Maharashtra is facing a barrage of attacks from the opposition parties during the Winter Session of the Assembly underway in Nagpur.
In the video, Ports and Mines Minister Dada Bhuse and few of his supporters are seen slapping, abusing, intimidating and manhandling two persons in the presence of police. The reason behind Bhuse's actions is unclear.
मंत्री दादा भूसे फटकावतात .शिव्या देतात मुख्यमंत्री साहेबकुठला गुन्हा पोलिस घेणार पोलिसां समोर मारले माझा नग्न फोटो fb वर टाकणाऱ्याला आपण मांडीवर बसवलत #सीबीआय चौकशी लागावी म्हणून वकिलांची फौझ उभी केलीत supreme court मध्येरात्री त्या विकृत बरोबर आपली बैठक आता बोला .. pic.twitter.com/EGsJmvApfI— Dr.Jitendra Awhad (@Awhadspeaks) December 26, 2022
Sharing the video on Twitter, NCP leader and Mumbra MLA Jitendra Awhad wrote:
"Minister Dada Bhuse hits public, swears at them. Chief Minister, what offence will the police register against him now? He hit people in front of the police."
Dada Bhuse, who is also Guardian Minister of Nashik District, is already facing a strong protest from farmers from Bori and Ambedari villages in Malegaon Taluka who are adamant on their stand against the pilot project of piped distribution network being carried out.
The farmers have been staging a sit-in in protest against the Bori Ambedari Canal project and had earlier blocked Mumbai-Agra National Highway.
Meanwhile, the Maharashtra opposition Monday demanded the resignation of Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar - recently in the limelight for the slur on NCP MP Supriya Sule.
The opposition clamour came after the Bombay High Court made certain observations against Abdul Sattar for ordering the "regularisation" of a 37-acre plot reserved for cattle-grazing ('gairan') in Washim, ostensibly to favour a private individual despite a civil court order to the contrary.
Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar said that when Abdul Sattar was the MoS for Revenue in the erstwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) regime, he had passed the order though knowing fully well that the Additional District Judge, Washim, had overruled the claim of the private party for continued possession of the land in April 1994.
"It's a scam worth Rs 150 crore and therefore Sattar should be forthwith dismissed from the cabinet," demanded Pawar as other opposition legislators joined in.
The opposition also asked the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis to oust Abdul Sattar for asking the Agriculture Department to collect "huge funds" for organising an agro-fair in his constituency, Sillod in Aurangabad..
Senior NCP leader Dilip Walse-Patil referred to a Supreme Court verdict pertaining to such 'gairan' lands and said that a criminal case should be lodged against the Minister for the lapse.
Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan sought Abdul Sattar's removal from the post till the High Court gave him a clean chit, with the case scheduled for hearing on January 11.
Fadnavis replied that the government will examine the high court order and then take the appropriate action, and on the allegation of fund collection for the agro-fair, assured that nobody would be spared for any wrongdoings.
Last week, the Bombay High Court had pulled up Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for giving away a piece of land in Nagpur to 16 people when he was the Urban Development Minister in the previous regime.
Though the state has cancelled the allotment, the opposition demanded his resignation.
