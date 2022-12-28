Karnataka: Mysore Church vandalised, Infant Jesus statue damaged

Mysuru (Karnataka): A statue of Baby Jesus was damaged and money robbed from the offering box of a church in Periyapatna town of Karnataka's Mysuru district, police said on Wednesday.
According to police, the incident took place in the Saint Meriyamma Church located on Gonikoppal Road on Tuesday - two days after Christmas.
The miscreants barged inside the church and vandalized the Baby Jesus idol installed for the celebration of Christmas festival.
The incident took place when the church was closed after morning prayers. The miscreants had broken the door and also robbed money from the offering box.
Father John Paul had lodged a complaint in this regard with the Periyapatna police station. The police officers rushed to the spot and conducted an inspection.
Several police teams have been formed to trace the accused who are on the run.
This is not an isolated incident. A number of Churches and Christian missionaries have been attacked and targeted by right wing extremist groups in the last few months over the allegations of forced religious conversion.
Last Friday, a group of men, armed with sticks, attacked a Christmas programme in Uttarakhand's Uttarakashi alleging that forced conversions were being carried out there.
