Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 on sale from Jan 16; Explore features, price

Seoul: South Korean tech giant Samsung has unveiled a new laptop, Galaxy Book2 Pro 360, which will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 chipset.
According to GSMArena, the new model was announced in South Korea and will be released on January 16, 2023.
Earlier this year, the 8cx Gen 3 chipset was launched for Windows-on-ARM devices bringing major performance improvements.
In comparison to Gen 2, it offers more than 85 per cent better multi-core CPU performance, and more than 60 per cent better GPU performance, according to the report.
The laptop comes with a 13.3-inch screen, also it is super light and thin at just 1.04kg and 11.5mm.
Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 will be launched in South Korea on January 16, 2023 at a price of around $1,500. However, it remains uncertain whether Samsung will launch this model worldwide.
Moreover, it has an AMOLED display that can flip around 360 degrees, so that it can be used as a tablet to jot down notes with the included S Pen stylus.
The snapdragon-powered laptop can last up to 35 hours of video playback on a single charge, also it offers superior connectivity with built-in 5G and Wi-Fi 6E support, the report added.
Meanwhile, Samsung is reportedly planning to enter a new device segment -- "foldable screen laptop" next year with a 17.3-inch OLED panel.
According to SamMobile, in 2023, Samsung Display plans to produce 8.5 million OLED panels for laptops, a 43 per cent increase over this year.
