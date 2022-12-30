logo

 

Samsung has unveiled a new laptop, Galaxy Book2 Pro 360, which will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 chipset. Read More

Friday December 30, 2022 8:26 PM, IANS

Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 on sale from Jan 16; Explore features, price

Seoul: South Korean tech giant Samsung has unveiled a new laptop, Galaxy Book2 Pro 360, which will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 chipset.

According to GSMArena, the new model was announced in South Korea and will be released on January 16, 2023.

Earlier this year, the 8cx Gen 3 chipset was launched for Windows-on-ARM devices bringing major performance improvements.

Gen 3 vs Gen 2

In comparison to Gen 2, it offers more than 85 per cent better multi-core CPU performance, and more than 60 per cent better GPU performance, according to the report.

The laptop comes with a 13.3-inch screen, also it is super light and thin at just 1.04kg and 11.5mm.

 

Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 will be launched in South Korea on January 16, 2023 at a price of around $1,500. However, it remains uncertain whether Samsung will launch this model worldwide.

Tablet with S Pen Stylus

Moreover, it has an AMOLED display that can flip around 360 degrees, so that it can be used as a tablet to jot down notes with the included S Pen stylus.

The snapdragon-powered laptop can last up to 35 hours of video playback on a single charge, also it offers superior connectivity with built-in 5G and Wi-Fi 6E support, the report added.

Foldable screen laptop

Meanwhile, Samsung is reportedly planning to enter a new device segment -- "foldable screen laptop" next year with a 17.3-inch OLED panel.

According to SamMobile, in 2023, Samsung Display plans to produce 8.5 million OLED panels for laptops, a 43 per cent increase over this year.

