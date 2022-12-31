logo

 

Welcome Guest! You are here: Home » Phones & Laptops

Are you buying iPhone 15 in New Year? Wait for price cut

Apple is reportedly considering an iPhone 15 price cut which will apply to the base model as well as the Plus model. Read More

Saturday December 31, 2022 12:40 PM, IANS

Are you buying iPhone 15 in New Year? Wait for price cut

San Francisco: Tech giant Apple is reportedly considering an iPhone 15 price cut which will apply to the base model as well as the Plus model.

According to Macworld, reports have consistently indicated that demand for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max was higher than expected, with lower demand for the base model iPhone 14 -- particularly the iPhone 14 Plus.

Existing Prices

While the iPhone 14 Plus starts at $899, the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which has the same screen size, costs just $200 more with numerous additional features -- A16 chip, ProMotion display and Dynamic Island, telephoto camera, and stainless-steel design.

According to a post by yeux1122 on Naver (translation), it is "highly likely" that Apple lowers the price of the iPhone 15 Plus, said the report.

 

Moreover, the smaller 6.1-inch model, which starts at $799, would also be affected if the price were cut to $849 or $799.

By removing the $699 mini model, Apple effectively raised the cost of the iPhone 14, which may have affected sales.

iPhone 15 Ultra to cost more

However, it's unclear whether Apple is considering a price cut for the iPhone 14 Plus, according to the report.

Meanwhile, iPhone 15 Ultra is likely to launch at a starting price of $1,299, a significant increase from the iPhone 14 Pro Max's starting price of $1,099.

The higher price is because of the rising production costs, the need to maintain profit margins and the inclusion of higher quality materials such as titanium in the chassis, reports Gizmochina.


For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.

Google News

Share this page

 Post Comments
Note: By posting your comments here you agree to the terms and conditions of www.ummid.com

Top Stories

Not a 'Love Jihad': Maha Police on Tunisha Sharma suicide

Football legend Pele succumbs to cancer, Tributes pour in
Logo