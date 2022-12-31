logo

 

Welcome Guest! You are here: Home » New Year 2023

Watch: Australia, Fiji, New Zealand ring in New Year 2023 with a bang

People across the world are in party mood tonight notwithstanding the reports that the deadly pandemic has once again begun to create havoc. Read More

Saturday December 31, 2022 8:07 PM, ummid.com with inputs from Agencies

Watch: Australia, Fiji, New Zealand ring in New Year 2023 with a bang

New Year 2023 Celebration: The New Year's Eve celebrations have officially begun as Australia, Fiji and New Zealand welcomed 2023 in style with firework displays that set the bar high for the rest of the world.

New Zealand was first to welcome the New Year 2023 whereas its westerly neighbour Australia entered 2023 two hours later with a dazzling firework display on the iconic Sydney Harbour Bridge.

 New Year Celebrations in the last three years have been dull since the period was marked with the Covid-19 Pandemic.

NewYear Celebrations

However, people across the world are in party mood tonight notwithstanding the reports that the deadly pandemic has once again begun to create havoc.

 

The wet weather, cold and rain failed to dampen the spirits of New Year's revellers, with hundreds of thousands of people making the most of the celebrations across the globe - with people living in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and neighbouring areas being the first to welcome the New Year 2023 due to their proximity to the International Date Line.

NYE 2023

A giant clock on Auckland's landmark Sky Tower structure counted down the minutes until the new year, with fireworks launching from the tower. This is a traditional gathering that has been practised in New Zealand for many years.

Images and videos of the Fiji, New Zealand and Australian fireworks are already making the rounds on social media platforms, with people, in party outfit, exchanging new year greetings and wishes with family and friends.

The iconic Harbor Bridge and Sydney Opera House in Australia have also been lit up in a spectacular fireworks display. Thousands of have already started the festivities in Sydney, Australia, where 1.6 million people are expected to fill the famous harbour to see the fireworks display, the local media reported.

In US, New York will drop its Waterford crystal ball at midnight while in the west, Sin City will be celebrating the new year with snow. Thousands of people are also gathering at Times Square in New York to welcome the New Year.

China and Japan will be among the next group of countries to say good bye to 2022 over the next couple of hours.

There will be events along the Great Wall in Beijing while people will also be permitted to gather along the Bund waterfront in Shanghai. The Disneyland in Shanghai will also be putting on a fireworks display.

Japan, however, has cancelled its popular New Year's countdown on the world-famous street crossing of Shibuya, in Tokyo, for the third year in row, according to Daily Mail.

Cities across India have also planned new year eve parties with Mumbai's landmark Gateway of India and New Delhi's India Gate serving as traditional spots to ring in the new year. Watch Videos and Images:


For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.

Google News

Share this page

 Post Comments
Note: By posting your comments here you agree to the terms and conditions of www.ummid.com

Top Stories

Not a 'Love Jihad': Maha Police on Tunisha Sharma suicide

Football legend Pele succumbs to cancer, Tributes pour in
Logo