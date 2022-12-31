Watch: Australia, Fiji, New Zealand ring in New Year 2023 with a bang

New Year 2023 Celebration: The New Year's Eve celebrations have officially begun as Australia, Fiji and New Zealand welcomed 2023 in style with firework displays that set the bar high for the rest of the world.
New Zealand was first to welcome the New Year 2023 whereas its westerly neighbour Australia entered 2023 two hours later with a dazzling firework display on the iconic Sydney Harbour Bridge.
New Year Celebrations in the last three years have been dull since the period was marked with the Covid-19 Pandemic.
However, people across the world are in party mood tonight notwithstanding the reports that the deadly pandemic has once again begun to create havoc.
The wet weather, cold and rain failed to dampen the spirits of New Year's revellers, with hundreds of thousands of people making the most of the celebrations across the globe - with people living in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and neighbouring areas being the first to welcome the New Year 2023 due to their proximity to the International Date Line.
A giant clock on Auckland's landmark Sky Tower structure counted down the minutes until the new year, with fireworks launching from the tower. This is a traditional gathering that has been practised in New Zealand for many years.
Images and videos of the Fiji, New Zealand and Australian fireworks are already making the rounds on social media platforms, with people, in party outfit, exchanging new year greetings and wishes with family and friends.
The iconic Harbor Bridge and Sydney Opera House in Australia have also been lit up in a spectacular fireworks display. Thousands of have already started the festivities in Sydney, Australia, where 1.6 million people are expected to fill the famous harbour to see the fireworks display, the local media reported.
The world's first New Year's Eve fireworks light up the sky at the Sydney Opera House and Harbor Bridge - during a fireworks display in Sydney on January 1, 2023 pic.twitter.com/shFPocqh3k— Nguyen Ken (@NguyenK68421403) December 31, 2022
In US, New York will drop its Waterford crystal ball at midnight while in the west, Sin City will be celebrating the new year with snow. Thousands of people are also gathering at Times Square in New York to welcome the New Year.
China and Japan will be among the next group of countries to say good bye to 2022 over the next couple of hours.
Greetings from 2023 in New Zealand! pic.twitter.com/GoPdbYeMe9— Ben Noll (@BenNollWeather) December 31, 2022
There will be events along the Great Wall in Beijing while people will also be permitted to gather along the Bund waterfront in Shanghai. The Disneyland in Shanghai will also be putting on a fireworks display.
Japan, however, has cancelled its popular New Year's countdown on the world-famous street crossing of Shibuya, in Tokyo, for the third year in row, according to Daily Mail.
Cities across India have also planned new year eve parties with Mumbai's landmark Gateway of India and New Delhi's India Gate serving as traditional spots to ring in the new year. Watch Videos and Images:
Part of Sydney 9pm preview fireworks. HNY pic.twitter.com/e1AshxmhHf— David Warwick-Smith (@drwarwicksmith) December 31, 2022
Sydney getting in early with New Year’s fireworks for 2023. The 9pm light show on Sydney Harbour is perfect for the younger revellers who have trouble staying up — and for the older ones, too, with the same problem! #2023NewYear #NewYearsEveLive #Australia pic.twitter.com/Lxg9l8khAI— Jason Dasey (@JasonDasey) December 31, 2022
Happy New Year Fiji, Marshall Islands, Tuvalu, Wallis and Futuna! pic.twitter.com/C2NmeSSqb0— Tweepsmap (@tweepsmap) December 31, 2022
Beijing’s Liangma River turns into a huge ice rink on New Year’s Eve. Wish everybody great fun & happiness in 2023! pic.twitter.com/albaGFyjXl— Hua Chunying(@SpokespersonCHN) December 31, 2022
