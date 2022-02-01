UGMAC 2021 Seat Allotment Letter - Direct Link to Download

UGMAC Seat Allotment 2021: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE) is set to publish on its official website bceceadmissions.nic.in result of the First Round Seat Allotment for NEET Under Graduate Medical Admission Counselling (UGMAC 2021) for MBBS, BDS, BVSc and AH today i.e Tuesday February 1, 2022.
BCECE will also made active on its official website today the link to download UGMAC 202a Seat Allotment Letter (Order) of first round.
Candidates should note that downloading of Allotment order / Booking of Slots for Document Verification and Choice Upgradation (1st Round) should be done from 01.02.2022 to 07.02.2022.
Date of document verification and admission confirmation has been fixed as February 2 to 7, 2022.
1. Click here to go to official website: bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.
2. Click on "Download Provisional Allotment Order of UGMAC 2021 First Round".
3. Log-in using UGMAC ID and Password.
4. Enter your date of birth and Security Code.
5. Click on Submit Button to complete Choice Filling.
Candidates who have registered for Bihar MBBS/BDS Counselling for the year 2021-22 should note that Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE) has not specified any time to publish the NEET UG Round 1 Allotment Result. It will however release it any time by today evening.
BCECE had started receiving online application and registration of candidates wishing to participate in Under Graduate Medical Admission Counselling (UGMAC 2021) conducted for admission in first year MBBS, BDS and BVSc courses from January 26, 2022. The last date of application was Jan 29, 2022.
The board had earlier published Seat Matrix before choice filling so as to help the students with the vacant seats in various medical and dental colleges of the state.
Candidates who do not get admission round 1 should note that allotment result of second round will be published on Feb 18, 2022.
