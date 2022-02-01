UP NEET UG 2021 Round 1 Allotment Result - Direct Link

UP NEET UG 2021 First Round Allotment Result: Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGME UP) is set to publish on its official website upneet.gov.in today i.e. Tuesday February 01, 2022 UP NEET UG 2021 Allotment List of the First Round of Counselling conducted for admission in First Year MBBS / BDS and other Medical Courses.
UP NEET UG 2021 First Allotment List in PDF can be downloaded from Uttar Pradesh Medical Admission website upneet.gov.in.
Candidates whose name appear in UP NEET UG First Merit List should also note that Downloading allotment letter and Security Fee deposit date is from February 02 to 05, 2022 up to 05:00 pm.
Candidates should also note that if they are allotted a seat they need to confirm admission before Feb 5, 2022.
1. Click here to go to official website: upneet.gov.in.
2. Click on the link marked as 'Seat Info" on the Menu of the home page, and select "Allotted and Vacant Seat".
3. Click on NEET UG Counselling 2020 and then on "Institute-wise allotted candidates".
4. Slect Institute and Click on submit to see the allotted college.
Candidates who have registered for Uttar Pradesh MBBS/BDS Counselling for the year 2021-22 should note that the Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGME UP) has not specified any time to publish the MBBS / BDS Round 1 Allotment List. It will however release it by today evening.
Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGME UP) had released on January 25, 2022 List of Candidates (UP NEET UG Merit List) who have registered for the First Round of Counselling conducted for admission in First Year MBBS, BDS and other Medical Courses for the year 2021-22.
Online registration for UP NEET UG First Round of Counselling began from January 20, 2022. The last date of registration was January 24, 2022.
DGME UP will release soon date and schedule of NEET UG Second Round Counselling. Round 2 counselling will be held for the students who do not get admission in first round.
