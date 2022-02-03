Shots fired at Assaduddin Owaisi’s car in Uttar Pradesh

[Image tweeted by AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi.]
New Delhi: All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President and Hyderabad MP Thursday said shots were fired at his car while he was on his way back to New Delhi after campaigning in Uttar Pradesh.
"I was leaving for Delhi after a poll event in Kithaur, Meerut. Three to four rounds of bullets were fired upon my vehicle by two people near Chhajarsi toll plaza; there were a total of 3-4 people. They all escaped leaving behind the weapons" Asaduddin Owaisi wrote in Hindu on Twitter.
Images tagged by Asaduddin Owaisi showed two bullet holes in his white SUV. The third bullet allegedly hit a tyre. Owaisi left the area in another car.
"Tyres of my vehicle (in pic) punctured, I left on another vehicle," Owaisi wrote.
Talking to media persons, Owaisi later said that the Police officials while talking to him said the shooter has been arrested.
Owaisi also demanded from the Modi government in New Delhi and Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh a thorough probe into the incident.
"An MP is attacked in broad daylight. This exposes the law and order situation in the state", he said.
Asaduddin Owaisi is contesting 2022 Uttar Pradesh polls forming a new front, Bhagidari Parivartan Morcha, comprising parties with a support base among Muslims, Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and Dalits led by Vaman Meshram, Babu Singh Kushwaha and others.
The Morcha has decided to field candidates on 403 Assembly seats of Uttar Pradesh.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.