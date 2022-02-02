Hajj 2022 Last Date of Application Extended

Hajj 2022: The Haj Committee of India Monday extended the last date to apply for Hajj 2022, it said in an official notification published on its website.
The Haj Committee of India had earlier fixed the last date of Hajj application as January 31, 2022. It has however extended it till February 15, 2022, as per the latest Hajj update.
"In view of the representations received from several State Haj Committees, the last date for filling up of online Haj Application Forms by the intending pilgrims is extended up to February 15, 2022", the Haj Committee of India said in the official notification released Monday
"Consequently, applicants possessing of machine readable valid Indian International passports issued on or before February 15, 2022 and valid up to December 31, 2022 will be eligible to apply for Haj - 2022", the Haj Committee said.
The Hajj Committee of India did not say how many applications it has received till January 31, 2022. But, according to the sources the number of applications received this year is some 78,000 - far less than India's quota of 2 lakh.
Covid and uncertainty over Hajj is cited as the reason behind low response. However, it is also said that the Haj Committee has increased the charges, including Hajj Flight Fare. At the same time the quality of service provided by the Haj Committee is worsening with each year, pilgrims said.
The Haj Committee of India had started receiving through its website hajcommittee.gov.in from November 01, 2022 Hajj Application Form (HAF) of the pilgrims who are willing to embark on Hajj 2022 (Haj 1443 AH).
The candidates who have so far not applied for Hajj 2022 can do so following the steps given as under.
1. Click here to apply for Hajj: hajcommittee.gov.in.
Click on " New User Registeration" on right side of the page.
3. Enter your Mobile Number, Email Id, Name, Password, State and District.
4. Enter the Security Code as you see in the box.
5. Click on the checkbox to confirm all the details are filled correctly.
Click on the green button "Submit Details"
Please note fields marked as * are compulsory.
On successful submission of registration details, a system generated OTP (One Time Password) will be sent to Mobile Number provided in the registration form. Activate user-id by entering OTP number and click on ‘’SUBMIT’’ button.
Now click on "Registered User Sign-in" using your Mobile Number and Password. Complete the Haj Application Form.
The pilgrim can choose the Embarkation point as specified in Guidelines in front of their district and has to pay accordingly, and also need to enter initial parameters of Cover Head as per passport.
Pilgrims should also note that details of all applicants should be filled using same Mobile Number and password.
In the final steps of Haj 2022 Application form, pilgrims need to upload Photograph, Passport first and last pages, Bank Pay-in Slip and Address Proof.
After uploading documents of all pilgrims, the Payment Details screen will appear. Select payment option “Offline Payment” if processing fees paid in Bank. Else select “Online Payment”.
"Applicants can fill in their applications themselves, through Cyber Cafes, Haji Suvidha Kendras and State Haj Committee office as per their convenience", the Haj Committee of India said in Haj 2022 announcement.
"The applicants must be in possession of machine readable valid Indian Passport issued on or before last date of receving Haj Application Forms and valid upto 31.12.2022", it said.
Pilgrims should note that they can read Haj Application Guidelines along with specimen copy of Haj 2022 Application Form before applying.
The Haj Committee of India the PDf copy of Haj Pay-in Slip (State Bank of India and Union Bank of India.) The Haj Application fee Rs.300/- can also be paid Online or through banks using these pay-in slips.
A total of 200,000 pilgrims will perform Hajj - the holy journey to Makkah, from India subject to final decision taken by the Saudi government after reviewing Covid situation. Part of this number go to Hajj through Private Tour Operators and rest go through Haj Committee of India.
Since people applying through Haj Committee of India exceed the Haj Quota, Haj Committee of India conducts Qurrah or Haj Draw of lots to prepare the final list. Haj quota is allotted based on the population of Muslims in various states of the country.
The Qurrah i.e. compuetrised draw by different State Haj Committees will be tentaviley held in February 2022, though the final qurrah schedule is yet to be announced.
The Haj Committee of India has not yet announced the Hajj Flight schedule and dates of inbound and outbound flights as yet.
Coinciding with Eid al Adha, Haj is the annual ritual performed in the month of Dhul Hijjah to commemorate the sacrifices made by Prophet Ibrahim, his wife Hager and their son Prophet Ismael.
The likely date of Hajj 2022 is either on July 07 or 08, 2022, corresponding to 10th of Dhul Hijjah 1443 AH. As the Islamic calendar is based on sighting of moon, the final date will be decided once the new moon of the month of Dhul Hijjah is sighted.
In 2021, the Haj rituals were performed from July 17 to 23, 2021.
