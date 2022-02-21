GATE 2022 Answer Key released on gate.iitkgp.ac.in

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2022): The Indian Instititue of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has released on GATE 2022 official website (gate.iitkgp.ac.in) Answer Keys of the important annualexam.
The candidates who had appeared for GATE 2022 can download the Answer Keys from the website using the steps given below.
1. Click here to go to official website: gate.iitkgp.ac.in.
2. Click on the link "GATE 2022 Answer Keys are available".
3. Select Stream and Click on the desired link.
4. Question Paper and Answer Keys will be displayed in PDF.
5. Download and take a printout.
Candidates can challenge the GATE 2022 Answer Key in case of error from February 22 to 25, 2022, the IIT Kharagpur said.
Candidates will be required to pay Rs.500 for each objection.
GATE 2022 was conducted by IIT Kharagpur from February 05 to 13, 2022 in Online Mode for 29 papers.
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur had published on GATE official website Candidate’s Response sheet in PDF on February 15, 2022.
IIT K will assess the objections raised and declare GATE 2022 Result on March 17 based on the Final Answer Keys. Candidates will be able to download GATE Score Card from March 21 onwards, as per the GATE Schedule 2022.
Online registration for GATE 2022 started from August 30, 2021. The last date to submit the application form was September 24, 2021 that was extended till October 1, 2021.
Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national examination conducted jointly by Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore and seven Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) at Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee on behalf of National Coordination Board (NCB)-GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India.
Candidates can refer GATE Information Brochure available on the website for detailed syllabus, exam pattern, answer key and other details. Candidates can also try GATE Mock Test the link of which is given on the website.
