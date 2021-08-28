GATE 2022 dates out, Registration from Monday

GATE 2022 Registration: IIT Kharagpur will start through its official website "gate.iitkgp.ac.in" from Monday August 30, 2021 Online Registration for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2022).
GATE 2022 to be held for 29 papers, including two newly added papers, will be held from February 5 to 13, 2022.
While announcing “GATE 2022 Important Dates”, IIT-K said regular registration for the exam will commence from Monday August 30, 2021 and will continue till September 24, 2021.
Extended registration with late fee will be done from September 24 to October 1, 2021.
Union Education Ministry had earlier said that Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2022) will have a total of 29 papers with the addition of two new papers.
The newly added papers for GATE 2022 are Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering, and Geomatics Engineering, the ministry said.
Online Application Process Opens on official website gate.iitkgp.ac.in: August 30 to September 24, 2021
Closing Date of EXTENDED online registration/ application process: October 1, 2021
Display of Defective Applications to rectify: October 26, 2021
Last date for rectification of Applications: November 1, 2021
Last Date for change of Category, Paper and Examination City (an additional fee will be applicable): November 12, 2021
"GATE 2022 Admit Card Download" date: January 3, 2022
GATE 2022 Examination - Forenoon: 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon (Tentative) and Afternoon: 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM (Tentative): February 5 to 13, 2021
"GATE 2022 Result" declaration date: March 17, 2022
Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national examination conducted jointly by Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore and seven Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) at Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee on behalf of National Coordination Board (NCB)-GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India.
GATE 2022 will be a Computer Based Test (CBT) and will be conducted for 29 subjects, also known as papers.
