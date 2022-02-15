GATE 2022 Candidate Response Out, Answer Keys On Feb 21

GATE 2022 Answer Key Date: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has published on the official website gate.iitkgp.ac.in Candidate’s Response sheet in PDF whereas it will release on Feb 21 the Answer Keys of GATE 2022 on February 21.
GATE 2022 was conducted from February 05 to 13, 2022 in Online Mode for 29 papers.
IIT Kharagpur in the latest update said Candidates’ Response Sheet, also called as OMR Sheet, can be accessed using log-in and password from Application Portal.
IIT K further said it will publish on February 21 GATE 2022 Answer Keys. GATE Answer Keys published on Feb 21 will be provisional. The candidates will be allowed to raise objections, if any, from Feb 22 to 25, 2022.
Candidates will be required to pay Rs.500 for each objection.
IIT K will assess the objections raised and declare GATE 2022 Result on March 17 based on the Final Answer Keys. Candidates will be able to download GATE Score Card from March 21 onwards, as per the GATE Schedule 2022.
1. Click here to go to the official website: gate.iitkgp.ac.in.
2. Click on Log-in in the right sidebar of the home page.
3. Log-in using Enrolment ID or Email Address and Password.
4. Click on the given link to download your response sheet in PDF.
The registration of GATE 2022 started from August 30, 2021. The last date to submit the application form was September 24, 2021 that was extended till October 1, 2021.
As per the GATE Schedule 2022, result will be declared on March 17, 2022.
Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national examination conducted jointly by Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore and seven Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) at Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee on behalf of National Coordination Board (NCB)-GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India.
Candidates can refer GATE Information Brochure available on the website for detailed syllabus, exam pattern, answer key and other details. Candidates can also try GATE Mock Test the link of which is given on the website.
