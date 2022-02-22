Alima Begam defeats IUML in Coimbatore Corporation Polls 2022

Tamil Nadu Local Body Election Sreult 2022: Alima Begam of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) has defeated Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) in Coimbatore Municipal Corporation Election 2022 where counting of votes is still underway.
Alima Begam won ward 84 of Coimbatore corporation after defeating Indian Union Muslim League with a margin of 527 votes.
Besides Alima Begum, other SDPI candidates who are contesting Coimbatore corporation election are Parsana, Saibunisha, Asma, Rashida Begum, Mustafa, Muhammad Salim and Sivakumar.
Overall, the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is leading in all 21 corporations, including Chennai, Coimbatore and Salem, according to the result updates announced at 01:00 pm.
State Election Commission in Tamil Nadu has announced the results of 62 wards out of the total 198 wards in Coimbatore. Of them DMK has won 54 wards, AIADMK 5, CPIM 1 SDPI 1 and others 1.
DMK has also won Wards 10 and 23 of Coimbatore Municipal Corporation. Congress on the other has won Wards 71 and 5 in Coimbatore.
The counting of votes for urban local body polls across 21 corporations, 138 municipalities and 489 town panchayats held on February 19 is underway at 268 counting centres Tuesday. High security is in place at all the counting centres following the recent violence during the election.
Strong police teams led by the respective District Superintendents are in charge of all the districts. The security at each counting centre is managed by a Deputy Superintendent level officer with a strong police force drawn from the Tamil Nadu local police, Tamil Nadu Special police and also policemen drawn from the police camps.
There have been clashes between the DMK and AIADMK workers in some parts, including the state capital Chennai. AIADMK leader and former minister, D.Jayakumar who had caught an imposter aligned with the ruling party, and paraded wearing only pants, was arrested by the DMK on Monday late evening.
