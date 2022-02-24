Russia Ukraine War: Explosions rock Boryspil Int Airport, military facilities

Kiev: Shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised a "special military operation" in the conflict-hit Donbas region in eastern Ukraine, a series of explosions hit Ukraine's largest airport Boryspil and several military objects in eastern and southern regions of the country on Thursday, according to Interfax-Ukraine news agency.
The Ukrainian Infrastructure Ministry said it was evacuating passengers and staff from Boryspil, reports Xinhua news agency citing the media outlets.
Media reports said there were also attacks in Kharkiv city in eastern Ukraine near the Russian border, in Kramatorsk town in the frontline in eastern Ukraine, in Vasylkiv city near Kiev, in Dnipro city in central Ukraine as well as in the southern port city of Odessa.
#Russia on course to invade #Ukraine, explosions heard from all across the country#UkraineRussiaConflict #UkraineWar #russiaukrainewar pic.twitter.com/Slikwxv1RM— ummid.com (@ummid) February 24, 2022
Putin said in a televised address on Thursday morning that in response to a request from the heads of the Donbas Republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, he had decided to conduct a special military operation to protect the people "who have been suffering from abuse and genocide by the Ukrainian regime for eight years".
The Russian leader reiterated that Moscow had no plans "to occupy Ukrainian territories".
In view of the latest situation, Russia has closed its airspace to civilian aircraft starting from Thursday on its western borders with Ukraine and Belarus, the Russian aviation authorities announced.
Meanwhile, a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) posted on the website of the US Federal Aviation Administration Civil said that aviation flights in the Ukrainian airspace are limited in view of potential threats.
Flights to Kiev, Dnepr, Lvov and Odessa airports "are restricted due to potential hazard for civil aviation". the notice says.
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Russian Armed Forces are destroying "military infrastructure, air defense facilities, military airfields, aviation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces" with high-precision weapons, not targeting Ukrainian cities.
