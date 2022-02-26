logo
Nokia PureBook Pro laptop unpacked; Explore its features, price

Nokia PureBook Pro laptop is powered by the latest 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1220P processor, coupled with Intel UHD Graphics

Saturday February 26, 2022 8:20 PM, IANS

Nokia Laptop Launched Today

New Delhi: Nokia has announced a new laptop under the Purebook series. It will be available to select countries in the global market due to a new licensing agreement between Nokia and OFF Global.

OFF Global is a fast-rising French startup and it has just announced a licensing agreement with Nokia for the design and sale of Nokia-branded laptops, reports GizmoChina.

The Nokia PureBook Pro comes in two screen sizes: 15.6-inch and 17.3-inch. Both the variants have LED panels and support a Full HD.


Nokia PureBook Pro Specification

The laptop is powered by the latest 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1220P processor, coupled with Intel UHD Graphics. This is the same 12th-Gen Intel processor and supports 28W power.

There's support for 8GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD storage.

It comes with a 2MP web camera and inbuilt microphone.

The 15.6-inch variant has a 63Wh battery, whereas the 17.3-inch model is backed by a 57Wh battery.

The 15.6-inch variant comes with weight of 1.7 kg. Whereas the 17.3-inch variant weighs in at 2.5 kg.

The 15.6-inch Nokia PureBook Pro is priced at Euros 699 and Euros 799 for the 17.3-inch variant.

 

